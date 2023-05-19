Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed what scares him the most about AI technology. Satya Nadella made the comment during an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin. Also Read - Elon Musk accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter's developer agreement

He said that the entire society has to come together to maximise the opportunity and mitigate the danger of technology. Microsoft CEO said that they want the benefit of this technology but also want to mitigate the unintended consequences of the technology. Also Read - AI threat to humanity is more urgent than climate change, says one of AI godfathers

Nadella’s comment has come at a time when the tech giants are competing against each other to launch products with generative AI integration. Leaders and tech experts have raised concerns about the dangers that this rapidly advancing technology poses and are exploring ways to regulate the technology. Also Read - AI vs governments: What different nations are doing to regulate AI tools

Recently, Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, agreed on the need to regulate AI technology. Altman was testifying before the members of the US Senate subcommittee for privacy, technology and the law.

“I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong. And we want to be vocal about that,” Altman said.

Nadella said that the technology is moving fast and in the right direction. “If anything, I feel, yes, it’s moving fast, but moving fast in the right direction,” he said.

Microsoft CEO believes that AI will cause displacement in the job market, but it will also create new jobs. “I mean, there can be a billion developers. In fact, the world needs a billion developers,” he said.

“So the idea that this is actually a democratizing tool to make access to new technology and access to new knowledge easier, so that the ramp-up on the learning curve is easier,” Nadella said.

While elaborating on easier access to knowledge, Nadella mimicked the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates words about AI working side-by-side with teachers. He said that AI will eventually break down information for children and eliminated the fear of learning.

Steve Jobs once said, “Computers are like the bicycles for the mind.” Nadella, quoting Jobs’s statement, said, “We now have an upgrade, we have a steam engine for the mind.”

Earlier this month, Geoffrey Hinton left his job at Google to warn the world about the dangers of AI technology. As companies improve their AI system, he believes they are becoming increasingly dangerous and he regrets his life’s work.

“I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,” Dr Hinton said in an interview with New York Times.