11 Jul, 2023 | Tuesday
Meta's social media apps were reportedly down for thousands, now back up

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 34 seconds read

Published:Jul 11, 2023, 09:40 AM IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Meta
Meta

Story Highlights

Over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meta Platforms’ social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads were all back up after a brief outage affecting thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

At the peak of the outage, lasting over an hour, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Meta’s newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

Reuters 

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Tags

FacebookInstagrammessengermetaWhatsApp

