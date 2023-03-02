Meta said that it took down over 24.9 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 7.5 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in January in India. Also Read - Facebook parent company Meta launches new platform to remove minors' intimate images online

Between January 1-31, Facebook received 700 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 338 cases. Also Read - Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

“Of the other 362 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 172 reports in total. The remaining 190 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 19,212 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,901 cases,” it informed.

Of the other 17,311 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 5,254 reports in total.

The remaining 12,057 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

For the unversed, the company is focusing on AI, as per a statement by Mark Zuckerberg, “We’re starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology.”

–With inputs from IANS