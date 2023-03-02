comscore Meta removes more than 32 million bad pieces of content on Facebook, Instagram in Jan in India
News

Meta removes over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan

News

These bad peices include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc.

Highlights

  • These bad pieces include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc.
  • On Instagram, the company received 19,212 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.
  • Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.
Untitled design - 2023-02-28T091220.371

Image: Reuters

Meta said that it took down over 24.9 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 7.5 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in January in India. Also Read - Facebook parent company Meta launches new platform to remove minors' intimate images online

Between January 1-31, Facebook received 700 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 338 cases. Also Read - Meta is working on 'AI personas' for Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Also Read - Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

“Of the other 362 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 172 reports in total. The remaining 190 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned,” Meta added.

On Instagram, the company received 19,212 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

“Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,901 cases,” it informed.

Of the other 17,311 reports where specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 5,254 reports in total.

The remaining 12,057 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning,” said Meta.

For the unversed, the company is focusing on AI, as per a statement by Mark Zuckerberg, “We’re starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology.”

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 8:38 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Meta takes down 32 million bad pieces from Instagram, Facebook

WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

Facebook parent Meta may release smart glasses, smartwatch in 2025

Vivo V27e with 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP cameras launched

Vivo TWS Air with 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 launched in India for Rs. 3999

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video