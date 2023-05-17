comscore
Meta India's Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra resigns

Meta India Head Ajit Mohan, Meta Public Policy Head Rajiv Aggarwal, and WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose left the company later last year.

Manish Chopra, Meta India’s Director and Head of Partnerships has stepped down after four and a half years at the social network to pursue a new phase in his professional journey. Sandhya Devanathan, VP of Meta India, told IANS on Wednesday that Chopra was part of the India leadership team for more than 4 years and played a key role in scaling business and deepening relationships with creators and businesses. Also Read - Instagram enables GIF comments on posts, Reels; previews Gifts, Reels editing, more

“In his role, Chopra has made enormous contributions in enabling our priorities in India. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best for the future,” Devanathan added. Also Read - WhatsApp hacks: How to use Chat Lock feature on Android, iOS

Chopra also posted on LinkedIn, saying he was stepping down from Meta “and will help with the transition over the next few weeks”. Also Read - WhatsApp announces Lock Chat feature for Android, iOS apps: Check details

Chopra joined the company as the Director and Head of Partnerships in 2019. He oversaw the growth and engagement strategies for the company’s group of platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Chopra also took over as the Meta India interim head for a short tenure after Mohan quit, till Devanathan was appointed to the position. He was the co-founder and CEO of app-only deals marketplace, Little, which was later acquired by Paytm in 2017.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 17, 2023 6:06 PM IST
