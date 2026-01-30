Medium tells staff they can step away from work to participate in ICE protests

Online publishing platform Medium has told its employees they can take Friday off if they wish to participate in a nationwide strike protesting the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). TechCrunch reports that the decision was shared internally by Medium CEO Tony Stubblebine, according to messages sent to staff on the company’s Slack workspace.

What Medium told its employees

In a message posted to Medium’s general announcements channel, Stubblebine said employees were free to step away from work for the day, take partial time off, or adjust their work in a way that aligns with the goals of the strike. Participation, he clarified, was entirely optional and not a company directive.

Stubblebine also made it clear that Medium was not trying to dictate political views. The choice to take part in the strike, or not, would remain an individual decision. At the same time, he said the company would work internally to ensure business continuity, given Medium’s role as a platform for news, opinions, and analysis.

Why the strike is taking place

The national strike has been organised by activists calling for action against ICE. Protesters are urging people across the US to observe a “no work, no school, no shopping” day, as part of broader demands to defund ICE and remove its presence from US cities. The calls come amid growing anger over recent ICE raids and incidents linked to federal law enforcement, including fatal shootings that have sparked protests in cities like Minneapolis.

According to reports cited by outlets covering the development, the strike has gained support from activists, unions, and public figures, with some celebrities also sharing information about the protest on social media.

Medium’s broader position

In his message, Stubblebine said Medium’s mission is tied to helping people share information and elevate different voices. He added that the company’s business depends on a stable and functioning society, echoing his view that “our business thrives when the country thrives.”

As part of the day, Medium is also expected to surface strike-related content on its platform and in newsletters, including guides and reporting connected to protests.

The move places Medium among a smaller group of tech companies whose leadership has publicly supported employee participation in protests related to ICE, even as many large firms have avoided taking public positions on the issue.