18 Aug, 2023 | Friday
  • LG launches portable TV that can be carried in your car

LG launches portable TV that can be carried in your car

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the StandbyME Go on its website, with the product expected to ship later this month.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 1 minute, 8 seconds read

Published:Aug 18, 2023, 11:26 PM IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

LG Stanbyme
LG Stanbyme

LG has launched a new portable TV which features a 27-inch LED touchscreen, built-in battery, and much more, which can easily be carried in your car on vacation.

The ‘StanbyME Go’ TV is priced at $1,000, reports ZDNET.

The company is currently taking pre-orders for the StandbyME Go on its website, with the product expected to ship later this month.

Moreover, customers who order the new TV before August 27 will get a free XBoom 360 Bluetooth speaker.

The portable TV features a 27-inch LED touchscreen, built-in battery, and 20-watt speakers.

It also comes with a built-in handle for carrying, and a stand on which the screen can be raised, lowered, tilted or rotated.

The new product’s battery is said to last for three hours on a full charge.

The TV runs on LG’s own webOS software, and also supports AirPlay 4.

Moreover, it supports screen mirroring with both Android and iOS.

It can also be paired with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

“You’ll be able to install your favourite streaming apps directly to the operating system, with no need for another streaming device. If you need a direct wired input, like for a video game console, there is a single HDMI port,” the report said.

Also, the TV supports Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

According to David Park, head of HE Product Marketing at LG, the company’s new screen would “make the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly.”

IANS

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

