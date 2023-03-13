Nokia C12 is the latest HMD Global phone to arrive in India with an attractive price of under Rs 6,000. The Nokia C12 comes with modest specifications, such as an HD+ display, 2GB of additional RAM, and a long-lasting battery. It is an entry-level phone so you cannot expect it to run high-end games or offer you class-leading cameras, but it should be good enough for people looking to access basic features.

“Nokia C12 further embodies the Nokia Smartphone Promise- Ad-free Android Experience, longer battery life, European design, two times more safe & secure, and of course, one-year replacement guarantee for extra peace of mind,” said Sanmeet Kochhar, HMD Global’s vice president for India & MENA.

Nokia C12 price in India

The Nokia C12 costs Rs 5,999 as a part of a limited-period launch offer. The first sale begins on March 17 on the Amazon India website. The phone comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colour options.

Nokia C12 specifications

The Nokia C12 can be a good phone for your grandparents — even parents since it offers basic functionalities without needing much power. Powering the Nokia C12 is an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. However, you have the option to extend the RAM space by 2GB. There is 64GB of internal storage on the phone, but you can expand it using a microSD card.

There is a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop-style notch on the Nokia C12. The phone runs Android 12 (Go edition) software, which is essentially a trimmed-down version of Android 12. This OS has all the Google apps but without some advanced functionalities. The Nokia C12 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Fueling the Nokia C12 is a 3000mAh battery that does not support fast charging. HMD Global has promised at least two years of regular security updates on this phone, but there is no word on whether or not there will be an Android upgrade.