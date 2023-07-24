Krafton announces July update for New State Mobile: Here's what's new

Krafton has announced July update for its popular battle royale game New State Mobile. The July update brings a host of new features to the game, which includes the introduction of Weekly League, new customisation options for UMP45 sub-machinegun, opening of the Summer Festival event, and improvements for various modes in the game to name a few.

So, here are all the updates coming to the New State Mobile this week:

What’s new in New State Mobile

Weekly League

With this functionality, players with a tier score of 2,000 points (Gold V) or higher will be able to compete with each other every weekend. Krafton said that players will get access to changes in battle royale maps daily. They will also get access to ‘Akinta’ and ‘Lagna’ maps every Saturdays, and ‘Troi’ and ‘Erangel’ maps on every Sunday. “It is applied with a dedicated Blue Zone balance and can only be played in third-person squad mode,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Furthermore, Krafton said that players will be awarded double the tier score along with honor coins, chicken medals, and BP depending on their ranking.

As far as availability is concerned, Krafton says that Weekly League can be played every Saturday and Sunday from July 22 to September 3 for two hours each day.

Customisations to UMP45 submachine gun

Krafton has also introduced new customisation for the UMP45 submachine gun. This customisation adds ‘Laser Grip’ to the submachine gun. Krafton says that when this customisation is applied, a non-replaceable dedicated grip is equipped, visual effects of the laser sight are added, vertical recoil control increases, and accuracy increases when shooting and aiming. On the contraru, the aiming speed decreases and the grip slot cannot be used when this customisation is applied.

Summer Festival Event

Krafton also announced the New State Mobile Summer Festival event. This festival will be held between July 20 and August 23. During this fest, players can earn bingo tokens by completing daily and cumulative missions. On completing a bingo, players will get the option to earn various rewards such as costumes, gun skins, and BP.

Second season of Bounty Royale

Krafton has also made improvements to various modes in the game. The company says that the second season of Bounty Royale introduces a powerful ‘Grenade Launcher’ and a ‘Golden Flare Gun’ that can call for special care packages. In the ‘KA-BOOM’ Mode, the damage of the ‘Red Zone Launcher’ has been reduced, and the invincible terrain as well as the terrain that can be destructible even with one grenade have been added.

Battle Royale Season 10

The BGMI maker also announced that Battle Royale Season 10 has begun. It brings rewards when entering the lobby along with a summary of the last season. The company also said that the tier is reset based on the final tier of the last season. The Bounty Royale tier has also been reset, and the rewards are being distributed through in-game mail.

Lastly, the company announced that the protagonist of the newly released Survivor Pass Volume 21 is ‘Wild Skinner’ of the Mayhem faction. Upon achieving all pass levels, Wild Skinner’s character skin can be obtained for free.