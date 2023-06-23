Krafton announces June update for New State Mobile: Here's what's new

Krafton today announced the June update for its popular battle royale game, New State Mobile. The game developer said that the June update for New State Mobile brings a host of new features and functionalities to the game including a new map for three-team Round Deathmatch (RDM) mode or ‘Dead Rock’, new customisation options for ‘L85A3’ upgrade feature for legendary vehicle skins, Survivor Pass volume 20 and a new ‘Hide Helmet’ option among others. Also Read - BGMI returns to Android, iOS devices in India: Here’s what’s new

If you play New State Mobile and have been waiting for the June update earnestly, here's what's new in the game.

What’s new in New State Mobile?

Dead Rock

As mentioned before, the June update for New State Mobile brings a new map dubbed as Dead Rock in the RDM mode. It is a map for three-team RDM mode wherein three squads of four players clash within a shrinking combat zone. Unlike other deathmatch arenas where two opposing teams face off, in Dead Rock map, the contest of three teams requires players to respond to a more diverse set of variables. Up to four rounds are played, with the first team to claim victory in two rounds emerging as the final winners.

Dedicated Suppressor for assault rifle

Another important change that Krafton is bringing to New State Mobile is a customisation dubbed as ‘Dedicated Suppressor’ for the assault rifle L85A3. Krafton says that with this new customisation, not only will the damage and silencing effects increase, but both vertical and horizontal recoil will also slightly increase. Additionally, the game developer says that for the ‘MG5’ light machine gun, which was introduced in with May’s update, the recoil control that was applied when the ‘Dedicated Extended Mag’ was used has been slightly reduced.

Improved skins

The June update also makes improvements to the skins. Krafton says that the legendary vehicle skins are now upgradable like legendary guns and outfits. “Achieving certain upgrade levels will enhance the appearance and enable the change of colors,” the company wrote.

In addition to this, driving effects and boost effects have been added. Also, the vehicle can be summoned from the Starting Island. Krafton says that the tokens needed for the upgrade of legendary vehicle skins can be obtained by acquiring the legendary vehicles that the players already have from Lucky Spin or Crates.

What else?

Also, the game developer has introduced the protagonist of the newly released Survivor Pass Volume 20, who is Jean of Project Justice. Krafton says that upon achieving all pass levels, Jean’s character skin can be obtained for free.

Krafton also says that a new season of ‘Ace League’, which only players with tier scores of 3000 points or more (Diamond V) can participate in, will soon begin. The preliminaries will take place from July 8 to July 14, and the main event will run from July 15t to July 16, each day for two hours.

Lastly, Krafton says that the ‘Hide Helmet’ feature has been added to allow players hide the appearance of their character’s helmet. When activated, the appearance of the helmet being worn disappears from the player’s own perspective. However, it is still visible from the perspective of other users.