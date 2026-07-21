JioHotstar Rs 1 offer: How to get premium subscription at the lowest price

A Re 1 JioHotstar Premium subscription? Yes, but not everyone can claim it. Several JioHotstar users have already started witnessing a promotional Premium plan on JioHotstar that costs just Re 1 for a month. Although, the offer is currently rolling out to some selected accounts only, so, even if you open the app today, there’s no guarantee that you will see it today. Also Read: Telegram faces fresh heat in India, this time over movie piracy

If the offer is available on your account, here’s how you can claim it. Also Read: After Netflix, Amazon Prime Video adds ‘Clips’ feed: Here’s how it changes what you watch

JioHotstar Re 1 Plan: Who is eligible?

The Re 1 plan isn’t available for everyone. To get it, you’ll need to sign in using a Jio mobile number that doesn’t already have an active JioHotstar subscription. If your account has been selected, the offer should appear in the subscription section. Also Read: Netflix working on AI voice search that understands what you want to watch

Also, keep in mind that the offer can only be claimed once and the subscription stays active for around 30 days.

How to get the Re 1 JioHotstar subscription

If you can see the offer, activating it doesn’t take much time.

First of all, open the JioHotstar app.

Log in using your eligible Jio number.

Go to My Space or your profile.

Then open the Subscriptions section.

Select the Re 1 Premium plan if it appears.

Complete the payment using UPI, a debit or credit card, or another supported payment option.

Note that the Premium membership should be activated shortly after the payment is completed.

Interestingly, some users have also shared another way to access the offer. They claim opening the promotional page in an incognito browser window and then signing in with an eligible number worked for them. That said, the offer still depends on whether your account has been included in the rollout.

What do you get?

The promotional plan offers the same benefits as the regular Premium subscription for one month. That means you can watch movies, web series and live sports without ads. The subscription also supports streaming on two devices at the same time across phones, laptops and smart TVs. If your device supports it, you’ll also get access to 4K streaming, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for compatible content.

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However, one thing to check before you pay is check whether auto-renewal is enabled. If you don’t turn it off, JioHotstar may automatically charge the regular subscription fee once the promotional period ends. So, if you’re planning to use the offer only for a month, it’s better to disable auto-renewal before the subscription expires.