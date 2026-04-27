Jio Rs 459 Youth and Gaming plan offers JioHotstar, FanCode, Snapchat+ and more: Worth it?

There are already a bunch of interesting prepaid plans, some of which offer OTT subscriptions, some unlimited data usage, while a few are an amalgamation of all. Now, Reliance Jio has quietly introduced a new prepaid plan, dubbed – “Youth and Gaming Plan,” which feels slightly different from the usual data packs. The Rs 459 plan offers benefits beyond data and unlimited calling. Also Read: Jio’s new plan offers OTT, AI subscriptions and more: Check price and all benefits

As the name suggests, this plan is especially for those whose day includes gaming, binge-watching and a lot of internet browsing. Here is everything that the new Jio Rs 459 plan offers. Also Read: From answers to actions: How ChatGPT is becoming a one-stop tool for travel, shopping and work

Jio Rs 459 Plan: Youth and Gaming Plan benefits

It is basically a standard 28-day validity plan, which offers you 2GB of data per day, well, that’s common in this price range. However, on top of the daily data, Jio is adding an extra 5GB of data for the month, making the total 61 GB. As usual, once you exhaust your daily limit, speeds drop significantly. Apart from data, the plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Also Read: Microsoft Gaming is now Xbox again: What changes with the rebranding?

Beyond these basics, the Rs 459 plan offers access to platforms like Snapchat+, JioGames, and FanCode for sports streaming. Plus, there’s also a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription with this plan. On top of that, Jio is offering 50GB of cloud storage and even bundling Google Gemini Pro for up to 18 months.

This seems like a full package, instead of offering it just as a data plan. The new Rs 459 plan makes perfect sense for you if your usage is just limited to data, but you watch a lot of content, regularly play games, and spend a good amount of time on Snapchat and AI tools.

But if your usage is basic, including calls, messaging, and light browsing, then a cheaper plan will still work.

Jio Rs 459 Plan vs other Jio plans

If you look at Jio’s regular Rs 399 or Rs 500 plans, they offer similar daily data and calling benefits.

The Rs 399 plan also comes with 28 days of validity with 2.5GB data per day and 100SMS in a day. Moreover, you get JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood access using a coupon code as well as the JioGames mobile subscription. What else? It brings free 18-months of Google Gemini Pro Plan, that means you get AI features here too. So, apart from Snapchat+ and FanCode, the rest of the offerings remain more or less the same.

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On the other hand, while spending slightly more, you get a meta content plan at Rs 500 with 28 days validity, which offers YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioGames, and JioTV subscriptions. It brings 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day benefits.