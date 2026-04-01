Iran labels Apple, Google, Microsoft as ‘Terrorist Companies’, warns of attack from today

The ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel is now moving beyond direct military action. In its latest statement, Iran has named several US companies, including Apple, and linked them to the broader conflict. Also Read: Google Veo 3.1 Lite launched: How to create videos using text and images with this new AI model

This changes the nature of the situation a bit. It is no longer just about strikes and retaliation. Now, companies that are not directly involved in combat are also being pulled into the picture. Also Read: Apple turns 50: How the tech giant changed the world from first computer to iPhone and beyond

What Iran has said

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has listed around 18 US-based companies and described them as “terrorist companies”. The list includes firms like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla, IBM, Intel, and Boeing. Also Read: How to move your Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music in minutes

The claim is that these companies are part of systems used by the US for intelligence and operations. Because of that, Iran has said these companies could also become targets.

There was also a warning issued for employees working at such firms. They were asked to leave their workplaces, and people in nearby areas were also advised to stay away.

How this connects to the ongoing conflict

The current situation started with attacks and counterattacks between Iran and the US-Israel side. That part is still ongoing.

What has changed is the scope. Instead of keeping it limited to military targets, the focus is now widening. Iran is linking technology and data systems to the conflict and treating them as part of the same chain. This is why tech companies are being mentioned now.

Why tech companies are part of this

A lot of modern systems depend on data, AI, and communication networks. These are used across different areas, including defence and surveillance.

Many of these systems are built or supported by private companies. So even if a company is not directly involved, its technology may still be used somewhere in the process.

Iran’s statement is based on this idea, where the line between civilian companies and defence systems is not very clear anymore.

What this could lead to

Situations like this create uncertainty, especially for companies operating in or around the region. Right now, it’s hard to say how serious these threats are or what actually happens next, but even this kind of warning is enough to make companies cautious.

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It also shows how things are changing. Conflicts are no longer limited to physical targets alone. Digital infrastructure and the companies behind it are also becoming part of the conversation.