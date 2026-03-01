Iran internet shutdown leaves country largely offline amid rising tensions

Iran has gone largely offline following a sharp escalation in military tensions in the country. Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that connectivity in Iran dropped to near-total blackout levels, leaving the country digitally cut off from the outside world.

According to updates shared by NetBlocks on X, national connectivity fell to as low as 1 to 4 percent during the shutdown period. The group said Iran had been offline for several hours, describing the situation as a near-complete internet blackout.

Social media apps stop working

With connectivity down, access to major social media platforms has also been disrupted. Users inside Iran have reportedly been unable to access messaging apps and social networks during the blackout. Platforms owned by companies such as Meta and X were said to be inaccessible as traffic dropped sharply across the country.

Network monitoring groups said the shutdown appeared to be implemented at a national level rather than due to infrastructure damage.

⚠️ Update: Metrics show #Iran has been offline for 12 hours after the regime imposed a nationwide internet blackout amid US and Israeli military strikes. While most countries work to stay connected in times of international conflict, Iran has again silenced its own population. pic.twitter.com/nok4RK3Vje — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 28, 2026

Why was the internet cut?

The internet disruption comes amid reports of US and Israeli military operations targeting Iranian facilities. According to international reports, explosions were heard in cities including Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz. Israel reportedly referred to its action as “Operation Lion’s Roar,” while the US used the name “Operation Epic Fury.”

Iranian authorities have cited security concerns as the reason behind the internet restrictions. Observers say governments sometimes limit connectivity during periods of unrest or military action to control the flow of information and prevent the spread of images, videos, or rumours.

NetBlocks said the shutdown was consistent with previous nationwide disruptions seen in Iran during periods of protest or political tension.

Impact inside the country

The shutdown has had a direct impact on daily life inside the country. With internet services down, people have reportedly faced issues accessing online banking, hospital systems, and regular communication apps. Emergency coordination and regular business operations have also been impacted.

This is not the first time Iran has imposed a nationwide internet shutdown. Iran has used similar internet shutdowns in the past when there has been unrest or political tension, not just in the current situation.

At this point, officials have not said when full internet access will be restored across the country. Groups that track connectivity are watching traffic levels closely to see if services begin to come back online.