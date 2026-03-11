comscore
  LPG gas crisis? Check 5 best induction cooktops you can buy in India right now

LPG gas crisis? Check 5 best induction cooktops you can buy in India right now

With LPG supply concerns rising amid US-Iran tensions, many Indian households are turning to induction cooktops. Here are five reliable options that you can consider now.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 11, 2026, 11:48 PM (IST)

KENTzoom icon
18

KENT Diamond Induction Cooktop 2000W

The KENT Diamond Induction Cooktop comes with 2000W power, touch controls, LED display, and multiple cooking modes. It costs Rs 3,199 on Amazon.

Khaitanzoom icon
28

Khaitan Orfin 2200W Induction Cooktop

At Rs 3,227 on Flipkart, this Khaitan’s induction cooktops offer around 2200W power, multiple cooking modes, and efficient heating for everyday kitchen tasks.

Orientzoom icon
38

Orient Electric 2200W radiant cooktop

At Rs 5,050 on Flipkart, this Orient cooktop offers 2200W power, and multiple options for the purpose of cooking. It also comes with timer option to automatically turn off.

Philipszoom icon
48

Philips Viva Collection HD4928 Induction Cooktop

Philips HD4928 is one of the most trusted induction cooktops in India. With 2100W power and preset cooking menus, it heats quickly and supports various Indian cooking styles. It costs Rs 3,499 on Flipkart.

Prestigezoom icon
58

Prestige 2000 W IRIS 2 0 Induction Cooktop

Prestige IRIS 2.0 Induction Cooktop offers 2000W power and preset Indian cooking modes. It comes with features like automatic voltage regulation and safety protection, making it suitable for everyday home use.

Induction Cooktops demandzoom icon
68

Why Induction Cooktops Are Suddenly In Demand

Amid geopolitical tensions affecting energy routes, concerns about LPG supply have increased. Many households are now looking at induction cooktops as a reliable backup cooking option.

Induction Cooktops demand (2)zoom icon
78

Restaurants Feeling The Pressure First

In several cities, restaurants are already facing rising LPG costs and supply delays. Some eateries have started adjusting menus or reducing operations as gas availability becomes uncertain.

Induction Cooktopszoom icon
88

From Kitchen Upgrade To Necessity

Induction cooktops were earlier used mainly for quick tasks like boiling milk or tea. Now, many households are buying them as a backup cooking solution during LPG shortages.