LPG gas crisis? Check 5 best induction cooktops you can buy in India right now

The KENT Diamond Induction Cooktop comes with 2000W power, touch controls, LED display, and multiple cooking modes. It costs Rs 3,199 on Amazon.
At Rs 3,227 on Flipkart, this Khaitan’s induction cooktops offer around 2200W power, multiple cooking modes, and efficient heating for everyday kitchen tasks.
At Rs 5,050 on Flipkart, this Orient cooktop offers 2200W power, and multiple options for the purpose of cooking. It also comes with timer option to automatically turn off.
Philips HD4928 is one of the most trusted induction cooktops in India. With 2100W power and preset cooking menus, it heats quickly and supports various Indian cooking styles. It costs Rs 3,499 on Flipkart.
Prestige IRIS 2.0 Induction Cooktop offers 2000W power and preset Indian cooking modes. It comes with features like automatic voltage regulation and safety protection, making it suitable for everyday home use.
Amid geopolitical tensions affecting energy routes, concerns about LPG supply have increased. Many households are now looking at induction cooktops as a reliable backup cooking option.
In several cities, restaurants are already facing rising LPG costs and supply delays. Some eateries have started adjusting menus or reducing operations as gas availability becomes uncertain.
Induction cooktops were earlier used mainly for quick tasks like boiling milk or tea. Now, many households are buying them as a backup cooking solution during LPG shortages.
