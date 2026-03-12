iQOO Z11x 5G launches with 7200mAh battery in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment; check FULL specs

The budget smartphone segment is expanding with almost daily launches in India. Now, iQOO has introduced its iQOO Z11x 5G in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment with some notable features and specifications. One of the highlights, just like the rest of the latest smartphones, is the battery. Also Read: iQOO 15R alternatives that you can buy under Rs 50,000

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with a large 7,200mAh battery within the budget segment. What else does it offer? Have a look here. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

iQOO Z11x 5G specifications and features: Quick look

Display: It features a 6.76-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits.

Processor: Under the hood, the iQOO Z11x 5G is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, which promises that it can reach clock speeds of 2.6GHz, alongside four efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. Additionally, it comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Software: Software side, the iQOO Z11x 5G runs on Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Notably, the company has committed to providing two years of OS updates along with four years of security updates for this device.

Battery and charging: As mentioned before, the iQOO Z11x 5G is powered by a large 7,200mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging.

Cameras: For photography, the phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/2.45 aperture, alongside a 2MP Bokeh lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

iQOO 11x 5G price and availability

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. If you prefer the higher storage options, then know the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage costs Rs 20,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 22,999.

To let you save a few bucks back in the pocket, the tech giant is offering up to Rs 2000 off with Axis Bank and SBI credit card options. The sale begins on March 16 at 12 PM IST, and it will be available on Amazon.