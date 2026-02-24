iQOO 15R Launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 50-megapixel Camera

iQOO launched its new smartphone, dubbed iQOO 15R, in India with power-packed features. The device caters to buyers who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 55,000. The smartphone packs several interesting features, such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 50-megapixel Camera. If you are someone who has been eyeing a new smartphone, then now is the right time to go for the iQOO 15R. The smartphone falls into the same segment as the OnePlus 15R.

iQOO 15R Price in India, Availability, and Where to Buy

iQOO 15R is available in three storage variants, including 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The base variant of the device 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 44,999. Nevertheless, the 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB is available at Rs 47,999 and Rs 52,999, respectively.

The tech giant is offering exclusive launch offers and flat Rs 4000 discount for HDFC and AXIS bank card holders. After applying discounts, the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 40,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB is available at Rs 43,999 and Rs 48,999, respectively. The no-cost EMI starts at Rs 6,833 per month.

The iQOO 15R is available in Dark Knight and Triumph silver color options.

Pre Bookings and Sale Date:

The pre-booking of iQOO 15R starts from 24th February, 2026 at 1:00PM. The newly launched device will be available via company’s official India e-store, e-commerce site Amazon India, and offline retail shops. Buyers will also get free iQOO/vivo TWS worth Rs 1,899.

The first sale for pre-bookers starts from 2nd March, 2026, however, for normal users the sale will start from 3rd March at 12:00 PM.

Smooth. Bright. Easy on the eyes. iQOO 15R’s 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Eyecare Display keeps every scroll, swipe, and stream vivid without straining your eyes.#iQOO15R #iQOO15RLaunch #OriginOS pic.twitter.com/db9nkPQ2zE — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 24, 2026

iQOO 15R Specifications

Processor

Under the hood, the iQOO 15R is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is built on a 3nm process and paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and Adreno 826 GPU. The processor is paired with the Q2 supercomputing chip, supporting up to 144FPS gameplay. The processor scores over 3.5 million at AnTuTu benchmark. Additionally, the processor is backed by a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system and a network enhancement chip.

Software

Software-wise, the iQOO 15R runs on the OriginOS 6 out of the box and is equipped with several AI features, including AI Reflection Erase, AI Document Scanning, Google Gemini integration, AI Magic Move, Circle to Search, and more.

Display

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate display, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and eyecare technology. In addition, the display is also equipped with the HDR10+ certification, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming rate. Not only this, the smartphone also offers up to 144Hz refresh rate during gaming via frame interpolation.

Camera

For optics, the device is equipped with the dual rear cameras, including 50MP Sony LYT sensor along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For clicking selfies, it packs a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery

To power the phone, the company has packed a 7,600mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge support. In addition, it also has a bypass charging.

Other Features

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The device offers several connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90mm and weighs 202g. It is also equipped with the IP68 + IP69 rating, offering dust and water resistance.