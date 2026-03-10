Apple boosts iPhone production in India, now makes one in four devices here

Apple, in its strategy shift, has now increased its iPhone production in India. This comes as part of the company’s plan to expand manufacturing outside China. Reportedly, the tech giant is significantly raising its output in the country in 2025, contributed in country’s growth too. This shift highlights how India is contributing in Apple’s global production network.

As per reports, Apple assembled about 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, contributing it to the large increase as compared to the 36 million units produced in 2024. The growth not only contributes around one-quarter of Apple’s total global iPhone production, but it also establishes India as the main manufacturing hub for the company.

iPhone Production in India

Statistically, Apple produces more than 200 million iPhones globally every year. To recall, most of the iPhone production earlier took place in China. Nevertheless, the trade battle and tariff issues between the United States and China have encouraged the tech giant to diversify its production locations.

This resulted into making India as the min alternative for Apple’s manufacturing plans. Devices that are planned to launch for global markets, including the United States, are now increasingly being produced and assembled in Indian factories.

While, China still remains the largest production base for Apple, India’s role in the supply chain is increasing each year. Not only this, Apple is also increasing its investment in local manufacturing.

Apple Manufacturing Supported by Government Initiatives

A lot of government initiative programs are behind Apple’s growth in the iPhone production. The government has introduced the production-linked incentive schemes to boost electronics manufacturing in the country. The policy provides several financial incentives to companies that manufacture electronics products locally along with increasing exports for India.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, and more companies have taken advantage of these schemes to curb some challenges such as higher logistics costs and supply chain limitations.

Apple’s Manufacturing Partners in India

Apple is working with several manufacturing partners in India to assemble iPhones. These companies include, Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron. The companies are assembling multiple iPhones in India, including the latest iPhone 17 series along with earlier models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.