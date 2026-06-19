iPhone Air 2 launch tipped for 2027: Cameras, battery upgrades, chipset, expected price, more

The iPhone Air has barely completed its first year, and leaks about its successor have already started surfacing online. According to recent reports, Apple is working on the second-generation iPhone Air, which could launch in spring 2027 alongside the standard iPhone 18. The biggest takeaway? Apple may finally fix two of the biggest complaints people had with the first iPhone Air – cameras and battery life. Also Read: Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone could launch in 2027 alongside camera-equipped AirPods and foldable iPhone

Here is everything that we know so far about the iPhone Air 2. Also Read: Apple may be about to break a 15-year-old iPhone tradition

iPhone Air 2 cameras

Let’s start with the cameras. The current iPhone Air comes with a single rear camera. While the setup keeps the design clean and minimal, many users felt it was a compromise, especially when even the standard iPhone offers more flexibility. Also Read: Not iPhones: Apple is ENDING software support for these 16 devices

Now, leaks suggest Apple could add an ultrawide sensor to the next-generation iPhone Air. If that happens, users will get more freedom while clicking landscapes, group photos, and wider shots without stepping up to the Pro models.

Reports claim Apple has already tested prototypes featuring dual rear cameras. The overall design, however, is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Battery life could also get some attention

The second area Apple is reportedly focusing on is battery life. To be fair, making a super-slim phone always comes with trade-offs. The thinner the device, the less room there is for a larger battery. And that seems to be exactly what Apple is trying to improve with the next Air model.

Whether the company plans to increase the battery size or simply improve efficiency is unclear at the moment. But leaks suggest the phone could use Apple’s upcoming A20 chip, which is expected to be built on a newer manufacturing process. That alone could help with better power management.

iPhone Air 2 design

If you liked the slim design of the current iPhone Air, there may not be much to complain about. Reports suggest Apple isn’t planning a major redesign. Instead, the company appears to be refining the existing formula while addressing the areas where the first-generation Air fell short.

Honestly, that makes sense. The Air was never meant to compete with the Pro models. It was designed for people who wanted a lighter and thinner iPhone without spending flagship money.

iPhone Air 2 launch timeline

Interestingly, the next iPhone Air may not arrive during Apple’s usual September event. Several reports suggest Apple is planning to split its iPhone launches into two phases. Under this strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable iPhone could launch in late 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 are then expected to arrive around six months later, likely in spring 2027.

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If that happens, it would be one of the biggest changes to Apple’s iPhone launch strategy in years. For now, nothing is official, but one thing seems clear – the Air lineup is not going anywhere anytime soon.