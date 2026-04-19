iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max new color leak: Dark cherry shade and variable aperture camera revealed

Apple is progressing toward launching its new iPhone- the iPhone 18 lineup, including iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air 2. Early leaks and rumors are suggesting and giving a clear idea of what the upcoming iPhone might offer and what are the changes could come in camera technology. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max big change: Will Apple finally introduce a bold deep red finish?

Some of the changes in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max might include color options, performance, camera capabilities, and more. While nothing is official yet, these leaks showcases how Apple is focusing on improving photography and user experiences. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max weight leak and camera upgrade: Might include pro level zoom to rival DSLR cameras

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Changes

One of the biggest expected changes is in the camera system. The Pro models can supposedly have a variable aperture camera as per leaks. This implies that the camera lens is capable of changing the level of light entering the camera during photography. Previous iPhones were using fixed aperture lenses. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 leaks revealed: Full design details, display size, and minor changes you need to know

The camera can now perform better in low-light and bright conditions with this upgrade. The alteration would be able to enhance the quality of images and provide more control to users during shooting.

New Color Option: Dark Cherry Red

There are also leaks indicating new colors in the iPhone 18 Pro models. The new dark cherry color can be added as the primary highlight. Light blue, dark gray and silver are other options to expect. It is also reported that Apple might take away the black color option this time round. If this happens, it could be a noticeable shift in design choices compared to previous models.

Design and Display

The iPhone 18 Pro is not likely to change much in the overall design. It can proceed with the flat edge design and triple camera configuration on the back. Display sizes are likely to remain the same. The Pro version might have a 6.3 inch screen, whereas Pro Max might have a bigger 6.9 inch screen. Apple appears to concentrate more on internal improvements as opposed to radical design changes.

Performance and Chipset

Performance is expected to improve with a new chipset. The device can be powered by the next generation A20 chip that Apple could develop based on a new state-of-the-art process. This may result in increased speed and efficiency in battery. Pro Max model can also receive a larger battery that can be used in longer use.

Expected Launch Timeline

Apple Inc. is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026, following its usual schedule. It is also reported that the standard model can be delivered later. Apple can also launch its first foldable iPhone either at the same period or after the Pro line.

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These initial clues indicate that the new iPhone 18 line might be concentrated on camera advancements, performance enhancements, and new colors. The more information will be released near the official launch.