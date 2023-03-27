Apple’s upcoming iPhones, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will run on iOS 17 out of the box. While previously Mark Gurman said that there could be fewer features in iOS 17, he has revealed that there’s a change of strategy for the software. Also Read - iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside Dynamic Island area

The upcoming iOS 17 is now said to arrive with a handful of features that iPhone users requested. Furthermore, he also revealed the codename of the software to be ‘Dawn’. Also Read - Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port may launch later this year

“When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed “Dawn,” is to check off several of users’ most requested features.” Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

Although now we know that there will be some useful features in iOS 17, we still don’t know what the exact features will be. That said, we’ll still have to wait for some time to learn more.

Apple is expected to announce the new OS in June at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The OS will then go on beta, following which, a stable release to supported iPhones is expected to be pushed in September or October.

On the hardware side of things, Apple is said to launch iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15s may get some left-out features from their predecessors, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to get solid-state buttons and a more robust titanium build.