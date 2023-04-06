comscore iOS 17 will offer 'Major' changes to the Control Center
iOS 17 to bring revamped Control Center and many other features

Apple will take wraps off the iOS 17 later this year in June at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in California.

  • New leak suggests that iOS 17 will bring major changes to the Control Center.
  • iOS 17 is also said to bring some of the most requested features.
  • iOS 17 will be announced at the WWDC23 event in June.
iOS 17 Control Center

Apple is all set to announce iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year in June. Ahead of its announcement, a new tip from MacRumors has shed light on the Control Center on iOS 17. Also Read - Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

As per the publication, iOS 17 will offer major changes to the Control Center on iPhone. It is said to be one of the more prominent changes coming to the OS. Also Read - iOS 17 may drop support for iPhone X and other models

Unfortunately, there’s no information about the exact changes, but it appears that we will finally get a complete revamp. Also Read - Google Meet mobile app gets speaker separation feature, but not everyone can use it

This could be because Control Center will turn 10 this year. The last time it received a design change was with iOS 11 and so far, it’s been almost the same.

But if the rumor is to be believed, get ready for a full revamp.

Apple, though, is yet to confirm this information, so do take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, news broke that iOS 17 will end support for a couple of iPhone models. These models may include the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

Furthermore, iPadOS 17 will end support for the first-gen iPad 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Other than this, iOS 17 is expected to bring several user-requested features requested. This news comes from the journalist Mark Gurman.

“When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed “Dawn,” is to check off several of users’ most requested features,” stated Gurman on Twitter.

Apple’s WWDC23 will begin on June 5 and will end on June 9. Apart from software, expect a lot more to witness at the event.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2023 10:18 AM IST
