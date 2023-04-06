Apple is all set to announce iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year in June. Ahead of its announcement, a new tip from MacRumors has shed light on the Control Center on iOS 17. Also Read - Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

As per the publication, iOS 17 will offer major changes to the Control Center on iPhone. It is said to be one of the more prominent changes coming to the OS.

Unfortunately, there's no information about the exact changes, but it appears that we will finally get a complete revamp.

This could be because Control Center will turn 10 this year. The last time it received a design change was with iOS 11 and so far, it’s been almost the same.

But if the rumor is to be believed, get ready for a full revamp.

Apple, though, is yet to confirm this information, so do take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, news broke that iOS 17 will end support for a couple of iPhone models. These models may include the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

Furthermore, iPadOS 17 will end support for the first-gen iPad 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Other than this, iOS 17 is expected to bring several user-requested features requested. This news comes from the journalist Mark Gurman.

“When Apple set out to develop iOS 17, the initial thinking was to call it a tuneup release — one focused more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features (not unlike the approach the company took with Snow Leopard on Mac OS X back in 2009). The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen. The goal of the software, codenamed “Dawn,” is to check off several of users’ most requested features,” stated Gurman on Twitter.

Apple’s WWDC23 will begin on June 5 and will end on June 9. Apart from software, expect a lot more to witness at the event.