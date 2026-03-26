Google starts fixing Android Auto issues after users report connection problems

Google has started rolling out fixes for Android Auto after a number of users reported connection issues over the past few weeks. The problem seems to have affected different devices, especially Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G launched in India: Price, specs, features

According to a report by Android Authority, Google has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that a fix is now being pushed out to users. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra likely to keep S pen support with digitiser technology

What is the issue with Android Auto

Users have been running into a few problems while connecting their phones to their cars using Android Auto. For some, the app doesn’t launch automatically. Others have noticed frequent disconnections during use, which can be frustrating while driving. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leaked just ahead of India launch; Major HIKE expected

Both wired and wireless connections seem to be affected, although wired setups are said to be more unstable right now.

Another issue that has come up is Android Auto asking users to unlock their phones before starting the connection, which wasn’t the case earlier. What’s noticeable here is that many users said their setup was working fine earlier, and the problem appeared suddenly.

What users are reporting

Over the past few days, complaints have increased on forums like Reddit, where users have been sharing similar experiences. Some say their phones fail to connect at all, while others mention that the connection drops in between drives. Wireless pairing failures have also been reported.

A few users believe that a recent software update, possibly the March update, could be behind these issues. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

Google confirms fix rollout

Google has now confirmed that it is aware of the problem. In a statement shared with Android Authority, the company said that fixes are “beginning to roll out.”

As of now, Google hasn’t shared what exactly caused the issue. But it looks like the focus is on fixing it through updates rather than explaining the root cause.

The positive here is that the rollout has already started, so users who have been facing these problems should begin to see things improve soon.

What you should do

If you’ve been facing issues, a quick thing to try is checking for updates on the Play Store. Installing the latest version may sort it out.

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You can also reconnect your phone or switch between wired and wireless connections to see if it works better. For now, it mostly comes down to keeping your phone and apps updated and waiting for the fix to reach your device.