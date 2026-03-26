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Income Tax filing scam emails are back: How to spot and avoid them

Fake income tax emails are targeting taxpayers during filing season. Here’s how the scam works and simple steps to stay safe in India.

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 26, 2026, 09:00 AM (IST)

ITR filing

photo icon Scam emails posing as the Income Tax Department are circulating during filing season.

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Income tax filing season is here, and along with it, scam emails have started doing the rounds again. Many taxpayers are getting emails that look like they are from the Income Tax Department of India, claiming there are issues in their returns. At first glance, these emails can look genuine, which is why people end up trusting them. news Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears: What Happens If You Miss It, How To Link Online

What these emails usually say

Most of these emails talk about “compliance gaps” or missing details in your return. The language is formal and the format looks official, so it’s easy to assume it’s real. news Also Read: Income Tax Portal Down: Users Unable To File ITR As Deadline Ends Today, Here’s What To Do

They usually ask you to click on a link or open an attachment to fix the issue. This is the main trigger point. As flagged by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit, these emails are fake and not sent by the Income Tax Department. news Also Read: Income Tax refund: How to check your ITR refund status

How the scam actually works

Once you click on the link, it takes you to a website that looks very similar to the official income tax portal. Everything from layout to design may seem familiar.

Here, you’re asked to enter details like PAN, bank information, login credentials, or even OTP. The moment you share this, it can be misused to access your accounts.

Another thing these emails rely on is urgency. They often mention deadlines or immediate action, so you end up reacting quickly without checking if it’s genuine.

What the government has said

The PIB Fact Check unit and the Income Tax Department have both clarified that these emails are fake. No such communication has been sent officially.

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They have also said that any tax-related notice is shared only through proper channels, including the official website. So if you get something unexpected on email, it’s better to double-check before doing anything.

Simple steps to stay safe

  1. Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown emails, even if they look convincing.
  2. Check the sender’s email address carefully. Even a small difference can be a sign.
  3. Avoid sharing details like PAN, bank information, passwords, or OTPs on any website other than the official one.
  4. If you’re unsure, go to the income tax website yourself instead of using the link in the email.
  5. You can also report such emails, as suggested by PIB, so others don’t fall for the same thing.