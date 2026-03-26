Income Tax filing scam emails are back: How to spot and avoid them

Income tax filing season is here, and along with it, scam emails have started doing the rounds again. Many taxpayers are getting emails that look like they are from the Income Tax Department of India, claiming there are issues in their returns. At first glance, these emails can look genuine, which is why people end up trusting them. Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Nears: What Happens If You Miss It, How To Link Online

What these emails usually say

Most of these emails talk about “compliance gaps” or missing details in your return. The language is formal and the format looks official, so it’s easy to assume it’s real. Also Read: Income Tax Portal Down: Users Unable To File ITR As Deadline Ends Today, Here’s What To Do

They usually ask you to click on a link or open an attachment to fix the issue. This is the main trigger point. As flagged by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit, these emails are fake and not sent by the Income Tax Department. Also Read: Income Tax refund: How to check your ITR refund status

How the scam actually works

Once you click on the link, it takes you to a website that looks very similar to the official income tax portal. Everything from layout to design may seem familiar.

Here, you’re asked to enter details like PAN, bank information, login credentials, or even OTP. The moment you share this, it can be misused to access your accounts.

Another thing these emails rely on is urgency. They often mention deadlines or immediate action, so you end up reacting quickly without checking if it’s genuine.

What the government has said

The PIB Fact Check unit and the Income Tax Department have both clarified that these emails are fake. No such communication has been sent officially.

🚨 SCAM ALERT! 💸💥 An email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department is circulating online, stating compliance gaps in return filings.#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This email is FAKE and a phishing attempt to trick citizens into losing money. ✅ The Income Tax Department has NOT… pic.twitter.com/JADIc1rrnF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2026

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They have also said that any tax-related notice is shared only through proper channels, including the official website. So if you get something unexpected on email, it’s better to double-check before doing anything.

Simple steps to stay safe