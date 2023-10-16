Intel 14th generation desktop processor family launch: Intel today launched the new Intel Core 14th Generation desktop processor family globally. The latest generation desktop processor family includes a total of six new unlocked desktop processors that deliver up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6GHz of frequency right out of the box.

“With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we’re showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today,” Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation, Client Computing Group, said in a statement.

As far as the details are concerned, Intel said that its Intel Core i9 processor P-cores are capable of reaching 6GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost to elevate performance. The company also said that it has increased the Efficient Cores in the Intel Core i7 processor with now up to 20 cores (8 P-cores + 12 E-cores) and 28 threads to handle demanding multitasking workloads.

Additionally, the company said that the Intel Core i7-14700K processor comes with 20 cores and 28 threads. It also supports Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU), which now includes the new AI Assist feature that allows for one-click AI-guided overclocking on select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors. Furthermore, the company said that its i9-14900K processor gives gamers the edge they need to stay on top, and with 25 percent more cores that will provide significant performance gains in their multi-threaded workloads.

Intel 14th-gen desktop processor family top features, specifications

Here are the key features of the company’s latest generation of desktop processors:

— The Intel Core 14th Gen processors offers up to 23 percent improved gaming performance uplift compared to leading competitor processors with features such as Intel Application Optimization (APO) and the Intel Thread Director.

— The Intel Core 14th Gen unlocked processors now include the new Intel XTU AI Assist feature that provides AI-guided overclocking, as well as support for DDR5 XMP speeds well beyond 8,000 megatransfers/second (MT/S).

— Intel’s latest desktop processor family features support for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as well as support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless technologies. Additionally, Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors include support for Thunderbolt 4 as well as upcoming Thunderbolt 5 with bi-directional bandwidth up to 80Gbps.

— The Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors are compatible with both Intel 600 and 700 series chipsets.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Intel 14th-gen desktop processor family availability

As far as availability is concerned, Intel says that its new desktop processors will be available at retail outlets and via OEM partner systems starting October 17, 2023.