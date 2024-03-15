Intel has launched its most powerful processor dubbed Intel i9-14900KS. As the name suggests, it’s from Intel’s 14th-generation series also called Raptor Lake. Intel claims this to be the world’s fastest desktop processor as it can deliver up to 6.2 GHz of max turbo frequency. The processor is designed for gamers as well as for content creators.

Intel Core i9-14900KS is the world’s fastest desktop processor

The Intel Core i9-14900KS exceeds the Intel Core i9-13900KS from last year which was able to touch 6.0 Ghz frequency. The new processor features 24 cores and 32 threads. It has 36 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache to ensure maximum efficiency when gaming or handling content creation workloads.

The chipset has Intel’s Application Performance Optimization (APO) feature that offers up to 15 percent gen-over-gen performance boost. If you are a content creator with a 3D production workload, this chip will be able to handle it all with ease. As per Intel, the processor offers up to 73 percent performance improvement in compute-intensive workflows.

The processor has compatibility with Z790 and Z690 motherboards. It supports up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 MT/s and is also compatible with DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.

“The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture. Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before,” said Roger Chandler, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel Client Computing Group.

Following are the details technical specifications of the Intel Core i9-14900KS.

– 24 total cores with 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, 32 threads

– 150-watt processor base power

– 36MB Intel Smart Cache

– 20 PCIe lanes with 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lanes

– Supports up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 MT/s or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory

– Compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards

Intel Core i9-14900KS price and availability

The i9-14900KS has a recommended customer price (RCP) of $699 (roughly Rs 58,000). The processor is already available for purchase at your nearest Intel-authorised stores and OEM partners in the global markets. There’s no information about the India price for the chipset.

The Intel Core i9-14900K is available in India and it retails from anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 online.