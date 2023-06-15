Intel announces major changes to its processor lineup ahead of Meteor Lake launch

Intel is set to launch its 14th generation Meteor Lake processors later this year. Ahead of the formal launch, the company has announced major changes to the nomenclature that it uses for naming its processors. These changes not only affect its Core series processors, but they also affect its most advanced processors starting with the upcoming Meteor Lake processors.

Essentially, the company has announced three sets of changes today. First, it is dropping the famous ‘i’ from its Core series processors. Intel says that these changes will be reflected in brand strings, text, and even on badges. Simply said that these changes will not only reflect on Intel’s own platform but also on the devices and platforms wherein Intel chips are used along with the company’s branding. With this change Intel Core i3 processor will become Intel Core 3. Similarly, Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 processors will simply be called Core 5, Core 7 and Core 9.

The second major change that Intel is making to its processor lineup is that it is bringing its premium chips, which will include the upcoming Meteor Lake processors, under the new ‘Ultra’ branding. So, the new chips will be called Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

The third major change that the company is bringing to its processor naming lineup is the way how generational information is placed in the processor naming. As of now, the chipmaker specifies the generation of the chip in front of the name of the processor. For example, it says, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. This year, with the launch of the Meteor Lake processor, Intel is changing all of that and taking the generational information to the back of the processor naming. This means that 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor will become Intel Core Ultra 7 processor ##xx* now.

“Our client roadmap demonstrates how Intel is prioritizing innovation and technology leadership with

products like Meteor Lake, focused on power efficiency and AI at scale. To better align with our product

strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that will help PC buyers better differentiate the best

of our latest technology and our mainstream offerings.”

Intel says that the timing of these changes coming into effect is critical. The company says that the ‘Meteor Lake represents an inflection point in Intel’s client processor roadmap’. “It will be the first client processor manufactured on the new Intel 4 process node. It’s the first client chiplet design enabled by Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology, and it will deliver improved power efficiency and graphics performance. It’s also the first Intel client processor to feature a dedicated AI engine: Intel AI Boost,” Intel wrote in a blog post announcing the changes.

Furthermore, the company said that changes will make it easier for people to identify the right processor for their devices and distinguish between various processors easily.