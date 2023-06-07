Intel has introduced the new Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M graphics cards. The newly launched graphics cards are the newest addition to the Intel Arc Pro A-series range of graphics cards. They are designed for workstation users and step up the performance of the Intel Arc Pro family. Also Read - Lenovo launches its Legion Pro series in India: Check price, specifications

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M feature up to 12GB of video memory, full media encode and decode support, including AV1, and support for up to four displays with HDR and Dolby Vision. Intel Arc Pro GPUs are ideal for computer-aided design and modelling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks, and media processing in dedicated business environments. Also Read - Lenovo Tab M9 tablet launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M availability and devices

Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU for workstation desktops will be available from Intel authorized distributors in the next few weeks while Intel Arc Pro A60M GPU for mobile devices will be sold by OEM partners in the coming months. Intel Arc Pro A40 GPU is also compatible with some workstation models from HP and Dell. Lenovo is expected to offer them in the third quarter of 2023. Also Read - Dell XPS 13 Plus, XPS 15, and XPS 17 laptops launched with Intel's 13 Gen processors

Intel Arc Pro GPU family works well with Intel NUC 13 Extreme small form factor PCs, which have 125W unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M specifications

General

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M are based on TSMC 6nm technology and are based on Xe HPG microarchitecture.

GPU

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M come with 256 execution units, 16 cores, four render slices, 16 Ray Tracing units, 256 Intel Xe Matrix Extensions Engines and 256 Xe Vector Engines.

Intel Arc Pro A60 has total graphic power of 130W and Arc Pro A60M has a total graphic power of 95W. They both come with up to 16 PCI Express 4.0 configurations.

Memory

Intel Arc Pro A60 has a 12GB memory size and GDDR6 memory type. It has a 192-bit graphics memory interface, 384 Gbps memory bandwidth and 16 Gbps memory speed.

Intel Arc Pro A60M has an 8GB memory size and GDDR6 memory type. It has a 128-bit graphics memory interface, 256GB/s memory bandwidth and 16 Gbps memory speed.

Supported technologies

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M come with Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading, DirectX Support, DirectX 12 Ultimate, 1.3 Vulkan support, up to 4.6 OpenGL support, 3.0 OpenCL support, 2 Multi-Format Codec Engines and Adaptive Sync.

In addition to this, Intel Arc Pro A60 have additional support for oneAPI and OpenVINO.

I/O Specifications

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M have four display support, DP 2.0 up to UHBR 10 graphic output and 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz max resolution supported via DP interface.

Intel Deep Link Technologies

Intel Arc Pro A60 and Arc Pro A60M have Intel Deep Link Dynamic Power Share, Hyper Compute, Hyper Encode and Stream Assist.