Infinix Smart 8 Pro is the company’s latest phone to have arrived with modest specifications. It should be good enough for someone looking for a phone with an eye-catching design and specifications that allow easy daily business. Infinix has not made any formal announcement about the phone’s launch, but it introduced a webpage with its specifications and photos on the website. There is also no information on the Smart 8 Pro’s price or when it will become available to buy in India or other markets. However, if you are waiting to buy this phone, the company is likely to reveal the necessary details soon.

According to the Infinix website, the Smart 8 Pro will be available in Rainbow Blue, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colours. There will also be two storage configurations: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and another one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro specifications

The all-new Smart 8 Pro features a 6.66-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. This panel also supports 500 nits of peak brightness, which means it will not give you much trouble when looking at it on a sunny day. It retains the company’s Magic Ring feature, which is a knockoff of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. Powering the Infinix Smart 8 Pro is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, which belongs to the budget range and supports only up to 4G networks. That means it is not an option for people looking for a 5G phone. You get Android 13 (Go edition) software on the phone, rightly so because the hardware is not very powerful.

On the back of the Infinix Smart 8 Pro, there is a 50MP main camera with an F1.85 aperture. There is a secondary camera, as well, but Infinix has not mentioned the resolution. All the website mentions is that is an AI Lens with an F2.0 aperture that will assist the main camera in determining the depth of a subject. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera. The connectivity on the phone is standard, including support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Smart 8 Pro uses a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 10W charging. It also has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side power button.