Infinix launched the all-new Hot 40i smartphone last week in India. The smartphone comes in the budget range and has features like a Skyfall design, a high refresh rate screen, and a big battery. The device is powered by a Unisoc chipset and has dual cameras. Starting today, the smartphone will be available for purchase in the country.

Infinix Hot 40i first sale: Price, offers, and availability

Infinix Hot 40i will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those with Axis, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank cards can get a Rs 1,000 discount, taking the final price of the device to Rs 8,999.

Customers can also purchase the smartphone with a No-Cost EMI option. The smartphone has four colours, namely, Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black.

Infinix Hot 40i specifications and features

Infinix Hot 40i features a 6.6-inch punch-hole screen with an HD+ display. The LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 480 nits. The device has a Skyfall design, which is made out of PMMA material. It has a chrome side frame and a fingerprint scanner on the right spine.

The smartphone features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. Infinix says that it’s an AI-backed camera. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The rear as well as the front cameras are capable of shooting 1080p videos.

The device draws power from the Unisoc T606 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 2TB. It also comes with a RAM expansion feature with the help of virtual RAM of up to an additional 8GB.

As far as the battery is concerned, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with 18W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones.

It runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and has XOS 13 on top. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone has the following connectivity options – dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and GPS support.