In a first, the Indian’s government’s postal department, India Post, has inaugurated the country’s first 3D-printed post office in the Cambridge Layout area of Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru. Inaugurated by the Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new post office was completed in 43 days — two days of the deadline — as part of a partnership with Larsen & Toubro Limited and Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented the team behind the construction of the 3D-printed post office.

READ MORE Elon Musk says looking to bring Tesla, Starlink to India after meeting PM Modi

Built on an area of 1,021 sq. ft., the Cambridge Layout post office was constructed using the 3D concrete printing technology, which employs a fully automated robotic printer that deposits the concrete layer by layer in line with the approved design. For construction, L&T has used special grade concrete that hardens quickly, while ensuring a strong bond between the layers as part of the printing process. According to Indian Express, the use of a robotic printer allowed the team to expedite the deadline from six to eight months to 43 days. The total cost of the construction is about Rs 23 lakh, which is estimated to be 30-40 percent less than what the conventional methods would have cost.

According to IIT Madras’ Professor Manu Santhanam, who provided L&T with technological support for the 3D printing of the building, there are no vertical joints in the building, which uses the continuous printing of the full perimeter. The 3D printing technology used in the construction of the building was imported from Denmark and the biggest advantage it gave was the flexibility to include curved surfaces easily. The team was also able to implement continuous reinforced concrete footing and three-layer walls with outer layers built using concrete and the middle layers printed with reinforced concrete, according to the report.

Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post… pic.twitter.com/Y4TrW4nEhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2023

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said, “Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office’s completion.”