IND vs SA T20 World Cup Super 8s LIVE streaming: when and where to watch

India will begin their Super 8s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 with a match against South Africa on Sunday. Both teams have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament, which adds extra attention to this contest. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also Read: Want free JioHotstar? Check these 3 Jio plans

As reported in match previews, India are being led by Suryakumar Yadav, while South Africa are captained by Aiden Markram. The two sides also met in the final of the previous T20 World Cup, so there is added context heading into this Super 8s clash. Also Read: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT release date, episodes, and what to expect

IND vs SA T20 match date and time

The India vs South Africa Super 8s match will be held on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Play begins at 7:00 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

If you’re watching live, it makes sense to switch on a bit early so you can catch the toss and final team announcements.

Venue details

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ground has hosted several major matches in the past and will once again stage a big World Cup fixture.

Where to watch on TV

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. If you have access to Star Sports channels on your TV, you can watch the game there.

How to watch online

The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. If you plan to stream the match online, you’ll need an active subscription.

Some telecom operators like Jio, Airtel and Vi include JioHotstar access with certain recharge plans. It’s a good idea to check your current plan details to see if streaming is already part of your benefits.

Can you watch it for free?

The match is also likely to be shown on DD Sports. If it is available in your area, you can watch it on free-to-air television without paying for a subscription.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

With both teams unbeaten so far, the Super 8 opener promises to be closely watched. Viewers can choose to watch the match on TV, through an OTT platform, or on free-to-air broadcast, depending on what is available to them.