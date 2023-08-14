India's Defence Ministry to ditch Windows for Ubuntu-based OS

In a bid to enhance its cybersecurity and reduce its dependence on foreign software, India’s Defence Ministry has decided to replace Windows with Maya OS, an indigenous operating system based on Ubuntu.

Maya OS was developed by various government agencies, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), over a period of six months.

The move comes after India faced several cyberattacks from foreign actors that targeted its critical infrastructure and defence systems. India witnessed 13.91 Lakh cyber security incidents in 2022, according to the information shared by Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar with the Parliament.

One of the main advantages of Maya OS is that it has a similar interface and functionality as Windows, making it easy for users to adapt to it. It also has a feature called Chakravyuh, which protects the user from malware and viruses on the internet. It creates a virtual barrier between the user and the online world, preventing hackers from accessing sensitive data.

Maya OS is based on Ubuntu, which is also distributed as free and open-source software, which means that anyone can inspect, modify, and improve its code. This allows Maya OS to benefit from the collective efforts of thousands of developers and users who contribute to Ubuntu’s development and security.

In addition to this, Ubuntu is safeguarded from potential risks by its own firewall, a rigorous user permission system, and frequent security updates.

The name Maya OS is inspired by the ancient Indian concept of illusion, which reflects the deceptive layer of protection for the Defence Ministry’s computers and Chakravyuh is derived from the ancient Indian military formation that was used to trap enemies in a circular maze.

The OS has received the green light from the three Services – the Navy has already given it a thumbs up and the Army and the Air Force are in the process of checking it.

Maya OS is currently in its evaluation stage and it is expected to be rolled out soon. The plan is to install Maya on all computers connected to the Internet in South Block before August 15, along with the Chakravyuh protection system. The remaining computer systems should be upgraded to Maya OS by the end of the year.