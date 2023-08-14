The Indian government has issued a warning informing users about a major vulnerability in Intel processors. According to details shared by the government’s cyber security agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In, the vulnerability could lead an attacker to obtain sensitive information pertaining to the targeted system.

The cyber security agency, in its latest post, said that the vulnerability is known as Gather Data Sampling or GDS and it can be exploited by attackers to obtain sensitive information on the targeted system that is powered by an Intel chipset. Furthermore, the agency says that this vulnerability exists in Intel processors due to the microarchitectural state after transient executive in certain vector executive units.

“An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending a specially crafted request,” Cert-In wrote in a blog post.

Should you be concerned? Yes. Cert-In says that the successful exploitation of this vulnerability could lead an attacker to obtain sensitive information about the targeted system. This includes sensitive information such as passwords, encryption keys and other high-value data.

Affected Intel processors

If you are not sure if your PC is affected by this bug, here is a detailed list for your reference:

Intel Xeon E processor family

Intel Xeon D processor family

Intel Xeon W processor family

Intel Core X-Series Processors

Intel Xeon Scalable processor family

2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor family

3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor family

Intel Pentium Processor J Series

Intel Pentium Processor N Series

Intel Celeron Processor J Series

Intel Celeron Processor N Series

Intel Atom Processor A Series

Intel Atom Processor E3900 Series

Intel Atom C processor family

Intel Pentium Processor Silver Series

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Atom Processors

Intel Atom Processor P5900

Intel Atom Processor C5000

Intel Atom Processor P5300

Intel Atom Processor P5700

Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology

11th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Xeon Processor Family

8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

7th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Pentium Gold Processor Series

Intel Celeron Processor 5000 Series

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

12th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Pentium Gold Processor Family

Intel Celeron Processor Family

12th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

7th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Pentium Processor Family

Intel Core X-series Processors

8th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Pentium Gold Processor Series

Intel Celeron Processor G Series

9th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Xeon W processor family

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Pentium Gold Processor Family

Intel Celeron Processor Family

Intel Xeon W processor family

10th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

11th Generation Intel Core Processor Family

Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor Family

Intel Xeon W-1300 processor family

Intel Processor U-series

4th Generation Intel Xeon Platinum Processors

4th Generation Intel Xeon Gold Processors

4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors

4th Generation Intel Xeon Silver Processor

4th Generation Intel Xeon Bronze Processor

Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors

4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors with Intel vRAN

Intel Xeon W processor family

How to safeguard yourself

The only way you can safeguard yourself from this vulnerability is by installing the latest version of firmware on your PC. “Intel recommends that users of affected Intel Processors update to the latest version firmware provided by the system manufacturer that addresses these issues,” the company wrote in a support page.