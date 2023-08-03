HP today hosted a special event in New Delhi wherein the company introduced its latest iteration of its Dragonfly laptop in the country. The company today launched the HP Dragonfly G4 laptop in the country. This new laptop is powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core processors with vPro, and it comes with the company’s HP Wolf Security. It also comes with a bunch of features that are designed to improve productivity even for people working remotely. The list includes a 5MP web camera with an 88-degree field-of-view and features such as dynamic voice levelling, AI noise reduction, active noise cancellations (ANC), and an adjustable background blur feature to name a few.

As this laptop goes on sale in India, here is everything you need to know about it:

HP Dragonfly G4 laptop India price and availability

The newly launched HP Dragonfly G4 comes in two colour variants — Natural Silver and Slate Blue color, and it is available in India via the HP online stores and the HP World stores at a starting price of Rs 2,20,000.

HP Dragonfly G4 laptop India specifications and features

Coming to the features, the newly launched HP Dragonfly G4 laptop features a metallic chassis with a glass display. HP says that it has 90 percent recycled magnesium in the top cover, palm rest cover, and bottom cover and it weighs under 1Kg. It also features a customisable keyboard that is powered by HP Sure View Key.

Talking about specifications, the HP Dragonfly G4 comes with a 13.5-inch display. It is available in three variants — one with a WUXGA+ display, 400 nits of peak brightness and an optional touchscreen display, and the other with a WUXGA+ Sure View Reflect15 display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. There is a third variant that comes with a 3K OLED or a 2K LCD display with 400 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by the 13th generation Intel processor with up to Core i7 configuration that is coupled with an optional vPro2 and Windows 11 Pro. This processor is coupled with integrated Intel graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe/NVMe Gen 4×4 standard and encrypted SSD. It comes with a bunch of productivity features that includes the HP Fast Charge support, which the company says charges the laptop up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Additionally, it has features such as Intelligent Hibernate and OLED Power Saving Mode that are aimed at maximising the battery life. For security it has HP Auto Lock and Awake, HP Context Aware and the HP Wolf Security. Here are more details about the same:

On the productivity front, it has a 5MP web camera with an 88-degree field-of-view. This webcam features support for a bunch of features that are aimed to improve hybrid working conditions with features such as natural tone technology, adjustable background blur, support for dual video streams and camera switching and support for whiteboards or physical documents easily with HP Keystone Correction. It has audio powered by Bang and Olufsen, and support for features such as HP AI-based Noise Reduction and Dynamic Voice Leveling.

For connectivity it has WLAN 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.317, and 4G LTE.