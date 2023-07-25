India becomes one of Apple's top-five iPhone markets for first time

India is now the fifth-largest iPhone market, representing Apple’s doubled-down efforts to increase production, distribution, and marketing in what chief executive Tim Cook sees as a potential market for the future of the company’s marquee product. In the second quarter ending in June, the Indian market outperformed Germany and France for iPhone sales for the first time, according to a study by Counterpoint Research.

READ MORE Apple bets emerging markets like India will lead company's growth

With the latest change in its position, India is now behind the UK, Japan, China, and the US, according to a CNBC report, citing Counterpoint Research. For the second quarter, India contributed nearly 4 percent of all iPhone sales, marking a steep uptick for Apple, which has mostly struggled to make a dent in the Android-dominated market. The study, however, did not reveal the exact number of iPhone units sold in the June quarter.

Apple registered a dramatic jump in share in India’s smartphone market. Its share stood at 5.1 percent at the end of June, as opposed to 3.4 percent in the same period last year. The rise in iPhone sales can be attributed to amped-up marketing in India’s metro cities and beyond, as well as scaled-up manufacturing and the debut of direct sales channels. After launching its online store in 2020 in India, Apple opened its first physical retail stores in the capital of Delhi and the financial capital of Mumbai in April. Cook, along with Dierdre O’Brien — Apple’s senior vice president of retail, made a visit to India to inaugurate Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi.

READ MORE Apple Saket opens tomorrow in New Delhi: Check out what it looks like

As India becomes a more feature-conscious market — at least for smartphones, Apple sees an opportunity to lure customers from the deep-rooted web of Android phones that command the market. Apple shipped nearly 6.5 million iPhone units in India in 2022, its highest-ever shipment for the market. Although, that figure is quite smaller than 50 million shipments each year in both the US and China. Counterpoint’s Neil Shah told CNBC that India “has the potential to reach that scale” in the coming years.