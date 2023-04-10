HTC is back with a new phone that doesn't cost a bomb

HTC has come up with a new phone once again after a long time. Once immensely popular, HTC now launches phones randomly maybe just to show that it still exists, at least in the smartphone market. The new phone is called the Wildfire E3 Lite and it has been launched in Africa. The HTC Wildfire E3 Lite is an entry-level phone and is extremely affordable, unlike the vanilla model that came way back in 2021.

If you are looking for a phone that has basic features, the HTC Wildfire E3 Lite can be an option. It has an HD+ display, dual cameras on the back, and a design that is identical to that of several other phones we have seen in a while. The biggest selling point of this phone could be its battery. HTC has packed a 5000mAh battery inside the Wildfire E3 and this should last more than a day considering the hardware of the phone is not too demanding.

Powering the HTC Wildfire is an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor that is clocked at 1.6GHz. You get up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the phone, but you do get the option to increase the space through a microSD card slot. The Wildfire E3 Lite has a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Of course, the display is stuck to the 60Hz refresh rate considering the phone’s position. HTC has packed the older Android 12 software in the new phone.

You get a 13-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera and an LED flash module. There is a 5-megapixel front camera on the Wildfire E3 Lite, residing inside the waterdrop-style notch. For security, the Wildfire E3 Lite brings a physical fingerprint sensor on the side. It uses a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to only 10W speed. The phone uses a USB-C port for charging and media transfer, but you also get a 3.5mm jack for connecting audio devices.

HTC has not announced the price of the new Wildfire E3 Lite, but it is clear that it will be available in Africa initially. The HTC Wildfire E3 comes in Black and Blue colours.