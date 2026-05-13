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How to update Aadhaar address without address proof using HoF method (UIDAI guide 2026)

UIDAI allows Aadhaar address updates without address proof through the Head of Family (HoF) method. This guide explains the step-by-step process, eligibility, required documents, common errors, and how to complete the update online using family-based verification.

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: May 13, 2026, 01:56 PM (IST)

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Very few people know that Aadhaar address can be updated without address proof using the Head of Family (HoF) method. Under this method, a family member with a valid Aadhaar address verifies the update via OTP-based consent on the UIDAI portal. news Also Read: How to apply for Baal Aadhaar card for newborn: Step by step process every parent should know

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides this facility for users where if you do not have individual address proof but you live with a family member, whose Aadhaar already contains a valid address. You can then update the address with the help of that family member.

Aadhaar address update without proof (UIDAI HoF method explained)

The Head of Family (HoF) method allows Aadhaar users to update their address using a family member’s Aadhaar record. Rather than submitting personal documents like utility bills or rent agreement, you can submit family member Aadhaar card.

The method is useful in scenarios when:

  • If you have shifted to a new city
  • A spouse moves to a shared household
  • Dependents live with parents or guardians
  • If you don’t have address document on your own name

What is Head of Family (HoF) Aadhaar update method

The Head of Family (HoF) method is a UIDAI-approved process where a family member can acts as a verifier for address updates. This is a useful method for several users who don’t carry any document with address proof.

The HoF must:

  • Have an Aadhaar with a valid updated address
  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Provide OTP-based consent for the update request
  • Be related as parent, spouse, guardian, or adult child
  • Who can update Aadhaar without address proof
  • Users eligible for HoF Aadhaar update:
  • Indian residents with valid Aadhaar
  • Users without individual address proof
  • Dependents living in a family household
  • Recently relocated individuals staying with relatives

Aadhaar HoF update process step by step (online)

Check out step-by-step guide on how you can update your Aadhaar with HoF method

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official UIDAI Aadhaar update portal

Step 2: The next step is to select ‘Update address via Head of Family (HoF)’ option reflecting on your screen.

Step 3: Now, you have to enter HoF Aadhaar number in the box.

Step 4: The HoF will receive SMS and then approves it via OTP.

Step 5: In next step you have to upload proof of relationship document

Step 6: Now, pay Rs 50 update fee

Step 7: The last step is to submit application and save URN for tracking

List of documents required for Aadhaar HoF update

  • Proof of relationship
  • Aadhaar number of applicant
  • Aadhaar details of HoF
  • Accepted proof of relationship:
  • Marriage certificate
  • Birth certificate
  • Ration card
  • Passport (family linkage cases)
  • Government family entitlement documents
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Aadhaar update without proof: common rejection reasons

You Aadhaar applications may be rejected due to several reasons. I have listed some of them, let’s check them out:

  • The first reason can be incorrect or unclear relationship proof
  • Head of Family (HoF) is not approving OTP within time limit
  • If the name mismatches between Aadhaar and documents
  • If you are submitting blurry or invalid document uploads
  • If you have entered wrong HoF Aadhaar details in the form

What happens if HoF does not approve Aadhaar update

It is mandatory that your HoF give the OTP consent within 30 days, otherwise you might face rejection. If HoF does not give OTP consent within 30 days, then you your:

  • Application is automatically cancelled
  • URN becomes invalid
  • A new request must be submitted

How o check Aadhaar address update status (URN tracking)

Once submitted, you will receive a URN (Update Request Number). It can be used to:

  • Track application status online
  • Check approval or rejection updates
  • Monitor verification progress

What is Aadhaar update processing time

The Aadhaar address update via HoF method usually takes a few days to 2 weeks depending on document verification and approval speed.

What happens after Aadhaar address update approval

Once you Aadhaar address is approved, you can:

  • Updated e-Aadhaar can be downloaded
  • SMS confirmation is sent
  • PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered if required

Importance of HoF Aadhaar update in 2026

The HoF Aadhaar update is essential in 2026 because it reduces the dependency on physical documents. It also simplifies address updates for millions of users who share households or they are moving frequently.

It improves accessibility for:

  • Students
  • Migrant workers
  • Newly married individuals
  • Family dependents

What are key benefits of Aadhaar HoF update method

It has lots of key benefits, some of them are:

  • You do not require individual address proof
  • You can do faster verification using family Aadhaar
  • It has OTP-based secure approval system
  • It offers simple online process
  • It is suitable for shared households

FAQs

What is Aadhaar HoF update method?

It is a UIDAI system that allows users to update Aadhaar address using a family member’s Aadhaar as proof.

Can Aadhaar address be updated without proof?

Yes, using the HoF method

How much fee is required for Aadhaar address update?

Rs 50 for both online and offline.

What if HoF does not approve request?

The request is cancelled automatically.

How long does Aadhaar address update take?

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Between a few days and two weeks.