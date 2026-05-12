How to install iOS 26.5 and use Encrypted RCS chats: Step-by-step guide

Apple and Google in collaboration has started rolling out the much-awaited end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging. This is one of the major upgrade that will bring stronger privacy to cross-platform chats between Android and iPhone users. The recently added feature is part of the iOS 26.5 beta rollout. It will gradually expand with carrier support. Also Read: Apple iOS 26.4 Beta 1 adds video playback in Podcasts, RCS testing: Check what’s new

In this article, I have delve into the complete guide on how it works, how to enable it, supported devices, and how to update your iPhone. Also Read: Google's best messaging feature is coming to iPhone but there's a catch

But, let’s first understand what end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging is.

What is RCS?

Rich Communication Services or RCS is designed to replace traditional SMS with a modern messaging system. With iOS 26.5, The RCS messaging will now support end-to-end encryption. This will ensure that messages remain private while being transmitted.

This means that your messages cannot be read while traveling between devices. Hence, no third-party, including Google, Apple, or any other telecom operator or provider can access your messages. It will only be read by the sender and the receiver.

A lock icon appears inside chats to indicate that encryption is active.

Big news: Today, we’re starting to roll out end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging between Android and iPhone users! This cross-industry effort replaces outdated SMS with a more secure & private way to chat, no matter what phone you have.🔒 Thank you to the community for… pic.twitter.com/5J71TwjbHL — Sameer Samat (@ssamat) May 11, 2026

iOS 26.5: Eligible models

The iOS 26.5 update, including RCS encryption support, is available on the following iPhone models:

iPhone Air

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

How to update to iOS 26.5

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how you can easily update to iOS 26.5

Step 1: The firs step is to head straight to the ‘Settings’ option in your iPhone.

Step 2: Then tap on General option and go to the ‘Software Update’ section.

Step 3: The next step is to check whether or not the update is available.

Step 4: Your iPhone will display the option to Download and Install.

Step 5: Tap on it to begin the process.

Step 6: Once the download is complete, you will have the option to update immediately. You can also opt for install later, or select Remind Me Later.

Step 7: Tap on Install to update immediately or you can also choose another option according to your preference.

Step 8: If prompted, you can enter your passcode to proceed.

How to use encrypted RCS messaging

Here’s a simple guide on how you can use the encrypted RCS messaging

Once you have updated and ensure carrier support, you need to open the messages app on your iPhone. Now, start or continue an RCS conversation and look for an icon in the chat window.

If you notice that a lock icon is visible, then it means the conversation is protected with end-to-end encryption. The encryption will be enabled by default and activates automatically when both users meet the compatibility requirements.

How encryption works in RCS chats

The encrypted RCS messaging will only work when both the users are on compatible devices. They should also be using supported messaging apps along with carrier networks support RCS. If any of the mentioned condition is missing, then the chat may fall back to standard messaging.

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Supported carriers in India

Apple has confirmed that RCS availability depends on carrier support. In India, supported operators include Airtel, VI, and Reliance Jio