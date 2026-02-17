Apple iOS 26.4 Beta 1 adds video playback in Podcasts, RCS testing: Check what’s new

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26.4 beta 1 update to developers. The new build brings a handful of feature additions along with some minor interface changes. While earlier rumours hinted at an upgraded AI-powered Siri arriving with this update, that does not appear to be the case. Reports suggest the revamped Siri has been pushed to a later version. Also Read: Apple Music will soon help you find concerts happening near you

Here’s a closer look at what iOS 26.4 beta 1 actually brings. Also Read: Apple challenges YouTube, Spotify with new video podcast feature

Video podcasts arrive

One of the more noticeable updates is support for video playback in the Apple Podcasts app. Users can now watch video episodes directly within the app instead of switching to another platform. Also Read: Carl Pei ruins Apple’s event invite to announce Nothing Phone (4a) series launch date

The experience also lets users move between audio and video without much friction, and episodes can be downloaded for offline viewing. Apple is using HTTP Live Streaming for playback. According to the release notes mentioned in the reports, this feature will roll out more broadly in the spring.

RCS encryption testing begins

Another key addition is support for testing end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging. However, there is a limitation. For now, the RCS encryption feature included in the beta works only between Apple devices and does not support conversations with Android users.

Apple has confirmed, as noted in the reference reports, that encrypted RCS will not ship with the stable iOS 26.4 update. Instead, it is planned for a future software release.

Apple Music gets visual and feature updates

As highlighted by 9to5Mac and other sources in the reference material, the Apple Music app also sees several updates.

There is a new Concerts section that helps users discover nearby shows. A new feature called Playlist Playground allows users to generate playlists using text prompts. Albums and playlists now appear in a more immersive full-screen style, and there is a new Home Screen widget for ambient music playlists.

The Music Profile section has also been redesigned for easier access.

Security and other changes

The beta also changes how Stolen Device Protection works. As reported by MacRumors in the reference coverage, the feature is now enabled by default when updating.

The Wallpaper gallery has been reorganised, and the Reminders app now includes a Smart List for tasks marked as urgent.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For now, this is a developer beta, and some features may change before the public release. The Siri upgrade, however, is still missing from this build.