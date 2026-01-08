How A 28-Year-Old Founder Allegedly Faked Millions Of Users To Bag A Rs 1,400-Crore Deal

In the startup world, big numbers often open big doors. In 2021, one such number, 42 lakh users, helped seal a massive deal between a young founder and one of the world’s most powerful banks. What followed, however, turned into one of the most talked-about fraud cases in recent years. Also Read: Getting Scam Texts? Here’s How Circle To Search Can Help

At the centre of the story is Charlie Javice, then a 28-year-old entrepreneur, and JPMorgan Chase, America's biggest bank, News18 reported. Javice was the founder of Frank, a startup that claimed to simplify applications for US federal student aid. The pitch was simple and powerful: Frank had already signed up more than 42 lakh students, giving JPMorgan a direct entry point into the financial lives of young Americans.

Impressed by the scale and future potential, JPMorgan agreed to acquire Frank for $175 million, roughly Rs 1,400 crore. For the bank, it wasn't just about the product, it was about early access to millions of future customers.

You must be wondering why the bank trusted her? Javice’s background played a big role in building that trust. She came from an affluent New York family, studied at the Wharton School, and was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30. Publicly, she was seen as a young founder trying to fix a broken system for students struggling with rising education costs.

To many, she looked like a safe bet.

What Happened Next?

Problems surfaced soon after the acquisition. When JPMorgan’s marketing team tried reaching out to Frank’s claimed user base, the results were alarming. Only a tiny fraction of emails showed any engagement. Most bounced back.

That triggered an internal investigation. According to court filings, when JPMorgan had earlier asked for proof of Frank’s massive user base, Javice allegedly arranged for a synthetic database to be created, filled with millions of fake names, email addresses, and dates of birth. Prosecutors say this data was then presented as real.

JPMorgan eventually fired Javice and accused her of fraud and misrepresentation. Javice denied the claims and countersued, arguing the bank was trying to avoid paying what it owed her under the deal.

The case quickly became a global headline, reigniting debate around startup culture, especially the idea of “fake it till you make it.”