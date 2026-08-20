HaystackAnalytics Uses Next-Generation Technology to Bridge the Infectious Disease Diagnostic Gap

Diagnostic ambiguity, the complexity of pathophysiology, an intrinsically heterogeneous healthcare system and diagnostic pathway for infectious diseases represent some of the most difficult problems faced by the health system space. This is not a problem that is specific to India; it is a global one which has disastrous implications on the entire health system. Accessibility to sophisticated diagnostic tests to diagnose infections at the point-of-care, delay due to the hub and spoke model of tests conducted in centralized labs and complexities of the diagnostic pathway in infectious diseases have been posing great challenges to health systems around the world.

HaystackAnalytics identified the gap in this scenario – the huge gap in the accessibility of sophisticated diagnostic tests.

Through its growing network of Genomic Centers of Excellence (GCEs), the company has proven the potential of distributive genomics in infectious disease diagnostics in India, which means advanced genomics-based diagnostics are not limited to a few specialized centers but available closer to the patients, hospitals, and doctors.

Over the next 12 months, HaystackAnalytics is planning to expand its network to 100 centers across India and move one step forward in creating a future where the playbook of infectious disease diagnostics will be completely rewritten.

At this scale, genomic infection diagnostics would be possible across a much larger healthcare landscape. Hospitals that had to depend upon specialized facilities far from where they operate and conventional diagnostic techniques can now access advanced sequencing technologies close to their own diagnostic centers, allowing them to explore complex infections close to the treatment centers.

“India is a country which combines scale, diversity and some of the toughest healthcare access problems. Our mission is to demonstrate that advanced genomic diagnostic tests can be accessible even in such a diverse healthcare scenario and whatever we create here, can be applied elsewhere too,” said Dr. AnirvanChatterjee, CEO & Co-founder, HaystackAnalytics.

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For HaystackAnalytics, the vision is simple: creating a future where Indian genomics not only creates innovative solutions but a scalable one as well.