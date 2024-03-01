Google’s Photomath app: Mathematics is a subject that has baffled students for years. While some have a hard time finding solutions to its complex equations, others get lost in the calculus of things. Now, Google has launched a new app that aims to solve all the problems with ease. The company has launched a new app, dubbed as Photomath, that aims to help users solve complex mathematics while developing a deeper understanding of the subject.

It is worth noting that Photomath was launched by Croatia-based Damir Sabol in 2014 as a free app to help parents teach their kids various mathematical concepts in an easy and approachable way. The app was acquired by Google in May 2022. However, the deal closed in March 2023 after the company secured regulatory approval by the European Commission. Now, almost a year after the acquisition, the company has bought the app under its own publisher account on its Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

How does Photomath app work?

Google‘s Photomath app gives users solutions to their mathematical queries. It also guides users through the steps to solve the problem with explanations. Additionally, it also shows users multiple methods to solve the same problem. It helps users with elementary math, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics and calculus from elementary school to college.

The app can capture and understand handwritten text, text printed in a book, or on a screen. The basic version of the app gives users step-by-step explanations along with word problem instructions without charging any fee. The paid version of the app, called Photomath Plus, also gives access to interactive graphs, video-based tutorials, advanced scientific calculator, animated tutorials, textbook solutions along with in-depth explanations.

How much does Photomath Plus subscription cost?

The basic version of Photomath app is free. The company is offering three subscription plans to the interested people. The subscription for the app starts at Rs 449 in India, which is valid for one month. The company is also offering a half-yearly subscription that costs Rs 2,249, and a yearly subscription that costs Rs 2,699. The company is offering free seven-day trial post which time, users will have to select a plan or go back to using the basic version of the app.

How to use Photomath app?

Using the Photomath app is quite simple. All users need to do is open the app and click its image while ensuring that the problem statement stays within the focus area of the in-app camera. After that, the app will give users a step-by-step solution and explanation of their problem statement.