Google announced new features for Android at Google I/O this year and the company will be introducing these features with regular updates throughout this year. Google recently announced new updates and features that will be rolling out now to Android smartphones and tablets and WearOS smartwatches.

Google made the announcement through a blog post. It said, "We are announcing seven new updates and features rolling out now to help you learn new skills, stay productive on the go and protect your information."

Here we will look at all the seven new updates that have been rolled out or are coming shortly to Android smartphones and tablets and WearOS smartwatches.

Seven new updates and features that are coming to Android smartphones and tablets and WearOS smartwatches

Reading practice

Reading practice is now available on Google Play Books. This feature will allow users to hear the “pronunciation of unknown words, practice mispronounced words and receive feedback in real-time.”

Through this feature, children can improve their vocabulary and comprehension skills using their Android smartphones or tablets. Children’s ebooks that have this feature enabled on them are marked with a “Practice” badge on Google Play Books.

New widgets

Google has announced three new Android widgets with the latest update. Users can now customise their home screen with new shortcuts for “movie and TV show suggestions with Google TV”, they can also track “selected stocks with Google Finance” and get curated daily headlines from Google News.

Remix sticker

Emoji Kitchen will now allow users to remix their emojis into stickers and send them as messages through Gboard. In addition to this, Google has added support for new aquatic emoji combinations.

Dark web report

Google’s dark web scanning feature is now available for most of the Google Accounts in the US. It will allow users to check whether their Gmail address has been exposed to the dark web and Google will provide users with suggested actions that they can take to protect themselves online.

In addition to this, Google One members in the US can check the dark web for additional personal information.

Google has said that the access to dark web scanning feature will expand to more than 20 countries in the next few months.

Spotify tile

Spotify users with compatible WearOS smartwatches will now get a personalised lineup of music and stream episodes from their favourite podcasts and they can also listen to their heavy rotation list. This feature will come “with new tiles and watch face shortcuts from Spotify for Wear OS.”

Transit card

Google Wallet for WearOS is adding support for transit cards. It will allow users to tap and ride. Initially, the feature will be limited to Clipper cards in the San Francisco Bay Area and SmarTrip in Washington, D.C.

Note tile

Google Keep for WearOs users can now add a single tile for fast access to a note or to-do list on their smartwatch. Users can swipe through their tiles to find pinned notes.