Spotify s desktop app gets Your Library sidebar: Here s what s changing

Spotify revamped its mobile app with its new Deep Discover experience. Now, a little over a month later the company has announced a major upgrade to its desktop app. The music streaming giant has announced that it is bringing a new 'Your Library' sidebar to its desktop app and Web Player.

Spotify says that it new Your Library sidebar improves the collection and retrieval of all types of content while bringing new features to desktop that users are already familiar with in the mobile app. Furthermore, the company says that the new sidebar is also more customisable than before to meet different preferences.

The new Your Library sidebar

So, what's new in the new Your Library sidebar? A lot.

The new Your Library sidebar enables users to see their entire collection and all of the content types in one place. The new sidebar also gives users access to their entire filters for their collection, which includes playlists, artists, albums, and podcasts among others. It also enables flexible sizing, which essentially gives users a collapsed view of the library.

Here are the things that Spotify has changed with the new Your Library sidebar:

— See your entire collection and all of the content types.

— Filters for your collection (Playlists, Artists, Albums, Podcasts) that can be combined with other filters (By you, By Spotify, Downloaded).

— Sort options for your collection (Recents, Recently Added, Alphabetical, Creator, Custom Order).

— Chosen filters and sort options will be remembered in the sidebar across restarts of the desktop app.

— Search through your collection in the sidebar.

— Pinned library items to find your favorites, faster – current limit is 4 (Playlists, Playlist Folders, Artists, Albums, Podcasts).

— Art covers are now shown in the sidebar.

— Compact library layout with no art covers is available as an option in Settings to increase content density.

— Dedicated Plus button to create Playlists and Playlist Folders.

— Flexible Sizing to maximise the browsing area and an expanded view for more focused library management and curation.

— In the expanded library view, you have options for either a list view, or a grid view. The list view shows more details in two columns, Date Added and Last Played, and the grid view allows you to see larger art covers.

— Playlist folders can still be expanded into the sidebar in a tree view. And now when you click on them, the sidebar only shows the Playlist Folder and what is inside for a more focused view.

— Menu option to move a playlist to a folder with search functionality.

That said, Spotify cautions that once the new You Library sidebar is rolled out, the old Your Library page will be discontinued.

“The old Your Library page in the main browsing area is being discontinued with the release of the new Your Library sidebar. You can adjust the size of the Your Library sidebar to be bigger and you can also enable the “grid view” if you would like to see bigger art covers,” the company wrote in a blog post.