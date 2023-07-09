Google will let you set your working location in Calendar: How to use it

Google has announced that it is rolling out a feature to set working locations in Calendar. This builds on top of the features that it had rolled out in 2021.

Google is making it easier for users to track the working location of users using Calendar. The company has announced a new feature that will let users to set their working locations in Google Calendar.

The company in an update on its Google Workspace Update blog said that it is introducing the option to set working locations in Calendar. This feature will indicate where a user is working for specific portions of the day. Google says that working from multiple locations is especially prevalent in a hybrid work environment where employees may work from home, an office, a specific building, or a combination. “This will help you more accurately reflect your availability based on the physical location you set, which can change throughout the day,” the company wrote in the blog post.

Google Calendar‘s new feature builds on top of a similar feature that it released back in 2021. At the time, the feature that the company had released had enabled users to indicate where they were working from directly on their Calendar. The feature also enabled users to add a weekly working location routine and update their location as plans change. However, the feature at the time had a major caveat. Users could set their working location on a day-to-day basis. Meaning, they could set their working location for separate days in a week. However, they couldn’t do so for specific time periods in a day. Now, the update to Google Calendar changes that by enabling users to indicate their availability during specific time periods in a day.

Google Calendar update availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it has already started rolling out this feature to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits users and that all users should get it within a couple of weeks.

How to use Google Calendar’s working location feature

How to add your working location for part of a day on PC

Step 1: open Google Calendar on your PC.

Step 2: Click an empty space on your calendar.

Step 3: At the top of the event, click Working Location.

Step 4: Choose the time and date you want to add a working location.

Step 5: Click the day and time.

Step 6: Next to “Does not repeat,” click the Down arrow Dropdown and choose how often you want the event to repeat and end.

Step 7: Choose a location or add a new one and click Save.

How to add your working location for part of a day on mobile app

Step 1: Open the Google Calendar app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap Create Add and then Working location.

Step 3: Turn off All-day.

Step 4: To choose the start and end time, tap on each date.

Step 5: Tap “Does not repeat”.

Step 6: Choose how often you want the event to repeat and end.

Step 7: Select a working location: Home or Office.

Step 8: To add a different location, tap Add, then select your location.

Step 9: Tap Save.