Google upgrades AI shopping in India: Gemini Search and Circle to Search now shows prices, reviews, and links

Google has introduced a new AI-powered shopping experience in India. The tech giant is using its Gemini models to improve shopping experience for buyers and how they discover and buy products online. This model uses Shopping Graph, which is a massive AI-powered dataset containing over 50 billion product listings. This dataset map products, sellers, brands, prices, and availability from across the web. Also Read: Google rolls out Ask Maps in India: How users can find places faster than ever

The update is available across Gemini app, Search, and Circle to Search. With this launch, Google aims to help users in India find products faster without switching between multiple apps or tabs. Also Read: Big update coming: Google Gemini may soon import ChatGPT chat history

Google Introduces AI Shopping Inside Gemini App

The company has added shopping features directly inside the Gemini app. It allows users to search for products by just using simple conversations rather than typing words. The app will showcase product listings, their prices, buying links, all in one place. Moreover, it also provides comparisons tables to help users chose better options, making the shopping process quick and simple. Also Read: Google’s Gemini Embedding 2 lets AI understand text, images and video together

AI Mode Improving Search

Besides shopping mode, Google has also upgraded AI Mode in Search. It means, users can now ask questions in a more natural way. In return, they will get clear answers and responses with product details. These results will include images, prices, reviews, and availability.

In addition to this, users can also see side-by-side comparisons of different products. This helps them in making better buying decisions. Currently, the feature is available in English language, and Hindi support is expected soon.

Google Improves Circle to Search

Apart from this, Google has also improved Circle to Search feature for supported devices. The feature can now identify multiple items in a single image. To understand this, you can select different parts of an outfit like shoes or clothes and can find similar products online. This improvement makes the shopping more visual and easy. This way, users will be able to discover products directly from images.

What is Shopping Graph

All these new features are powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, wherein the datasets includes over 50 billion product listings along with their updates. The model provides real-time information to users about pricing, availability, reviews, and more.

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How Google is Enhancing Shopping Experience

By launching this update, Google is aiming to make online shopping more simple and faster. To recall, earlier users had to open multiple websites to compare products. But, now they can see everything at one place. There are some additional features like Virtual Try-On, helping users see how they might look before buying.