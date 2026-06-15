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Google TV vs WebOS: Which Smart TV OS Is Better Under Rs 40,000

A complete list of the best smart TVs under Rs 40,000 in India (2026) featuring 4K, QLED, Google TV, Dolby Atmos and top brands like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Acer and more.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:21 PM (IST)

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Philips 127 cm (50 inches) (1)zoom icon
110

Philips 127 cm 50 inches 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Philips 127 cm 50 inches 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD QLED display for clear picture quality. It runs on Google TV OS for smooth navigation and content access. It supports built in WiFi, Chromecast and Google Assistant for smart control. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for stable performance and app usage. It supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Zee5. The price of the TV is Rs 34,999.

LG 108 cms (43 inches)zoom icon
210

LG 108 cms 43 inches NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS VA LED TV

LG 108 cm 43 inches NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS VA LED TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for clear picture quality. It supports 4K super upscaling for improving lower resolution content. It includes AI HDR remastering and AI Sound Pro for better picture and audio performance. It supports Dolby Atmos and virtual 9.1.2 upmix for immersive sound output. It runs on webOS 26 with Google Cast, LG ThinQ and Sports Alert features. The price of the TV is Rs 35,990.

Samsung 50 incheszoom icon
310

Samsung 50 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV

Samsung 50 inches Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI Smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for clear picture quality. It uses Crystal Processor 4K for better image processing and upscaling. It supports Color Booster, Contrast Enhancer and PurColor for improved colors and contrast. It includes Vision AI Companion, Football Mode and 4K upscaling for better viewing experience. It has MetalStream design and Samsung Knox Security for device protection. The price of the TV is Rs 37,490.

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch)zoom icon
410

Xiaomi 138 cm 55 inch X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV

Xiaomi 138 cm 55 inch X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for sharp picture quality. It runs on Android 14 OS with Google TV interface for easy navigation. It supports built in WiFi, Google Cast and Google Assistant for smart control. It includes MEMC engine and eARC Dolby Atmos pass through for better motion and audio performance. It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Zee5. The price of the TV is Rs 36,999.

Acer 139 cm (55 inches)zoom icon
510

Acer 139 cm 55 inches Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Acer 139 cm 55 inches Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for clear picture quality. It has a frameless design for a wider viewing experience. It runs on Google TV with Android 14 and supports AI enabled 2875 chipset. It supports 4K 60Hz, DLG and micro dimming for better picture performance. It includes 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with Google Assistant and built in Chromecast. The price of the TV is Rs 32,999.

VW 165 cm (65 inches)zoom icon
610

VW 165 cm 65 inches Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

VW 165 cm 65 inches Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD QLED display for sharp picture quality. It has a 10-bit panel with wide color gamut and full array local dimming for better contrast. It supports HDR10+ and HLG for improved brightness and colors. It runs on Google TV 5.0 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for smooth performance. It includes voice assistant remote, web touch remote and supports apps like Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5. The price of the TV is Rs 39,999.

Vu Smartchoice 139cm (55zoom icon
710

Vu Smartchoice 139cm 55 inches Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV

Vu Smartchoice 139 cm 55 inches Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV comes with a 4K QLED display for clear picture quality. It has an A+ grade panel with 400 nits peak brightness for better visibility. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG for improved contrast and colors. It uses MEMC for smoother motion in fast scenes and supports filmmaker mode. It includes cricket mode, cinema mode, deep bass, audio only mode and auto volume control. It also supports headphone connectivity for private listening.

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) (2)zoom icon
810

Hisense 139 cm 55 inches E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Hisense 139 cm 55 inches E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for clear picture quality. It runs on Google TV for smooth access to apps and content. It supports Google Assistant, voice control and built in Chromecast for smart usage. It includes features like Karaoke mode, screen sharing, Google Meet support and power saver mode. It supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and JioHotstar. The price of the TV is Rs 35,990.

Haier H5E Series 127cm (50)zoom icon
910

Haier H5E Series 127cm 50 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Haier H5E Series 127 cm 50 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for clear picture quality. It runs on Google TV for easy access to apps and content. It supports Google Assistant and Chromecast built in for smart control and casting. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for smooth performance and app usage. It supports apps like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and YouTube. The price of the TV is Rs 36,490.

Toshiba 139 cm (55 Inches)zoom icon
1010

Toshiba 139 cm 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Toshiba 139 cm 55 Inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV comes with a 4K QLED display for sharp picture quality. It supports Dolby Atmos and HDR10 Plus for better sound and contrast. It has 24W built-in speakers for clear audio output. It uses REGZA Engine ZR and AI 4K upscaling for improving picture clarity. It runs on Vidaa OS with voice control support and smart apps. The price of the TV is Rs 39,999.