Google TV vs WebOS: Which Smart TV OS Is Better Under Rs 40,000

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Xiaomi 138 cm 55 inch X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV

Xiaomi 138 cm 55 inch X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display for sharp picture quality. It runs on Android 14 OS with Google TV interface for easy navigation. It supports built in WiFi, Google Cast and Google Assistant for smart control. It includes MEMC engine and eARC Dolby Atmos pass through for better motion and audio performance. It has 2GB RAM and 8GB storage with support for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Zee5. The price of the TV is Rs 36,999.