Google Search is getting a bunch of new features. These new features are powered by the company’s generative AI and they are a part of its generative AI powered Search experience (SGE), something that Google announced earlier this year. Google says that with these new features, users can quickly get up to speed on a new topic, uncover quick tips for their specific questions or discover products and things to consider.

So, here are all the new features coming to Google Search:

What’s new in Google Search?

More videos in search results

Up until now, images and text-based information took precedence in the Overview section on Google Search. Now, Google says that users will start seeing videos within some overviews where it is helpful to see something in motion. “And over the next week, you’ll begin to see videos within some overviews where it’s helpful to see something in motion, such as a demonstration of a yoga pose, or how to get stains out of marble,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Faster access to overviews

Another improvement that Google has rolled out to Search will speed up the process of getting overviews for the users. Google says that it recently made a major improvement to SGE that reduces the time it takes to generate AI overviews by half. “…we’re continually improving so you’ll see even faster responses over time,” the company added.

Learn more easily

Lastly, the tech giant said that it has added publishing dates to the links that appear in search results. This will give users a better idea as to whether or not a particular search result is still relevant for them and has the most accurate and updated results.

“SGE is designed to be a jumping-off point for exploring helpful information on the web, with links to search results included alongside each AI overview…And we’re continuing to experiment with new, easier ways for people to find web pages that support information in AI overviews,” the company added.

Availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that these new features are available in the Google app on both Android and iOS, and on Google Chrome’s desktop-based app starting today. The only caveat is that these features are available only for the users who have subscribed to Google Labs. All other users will have to wait for some time to get access to these features.