Google Pixel 11a massive leak reveals specifications ahead of launch; ALL details

Google is all set to launch the Pixel 11 series next month. But before that happens, a new leak has revealed what the more affordable Pixel 11a could bring next year. And this time, the upgrade doesn’t seem limited to just a new processor. Also Read: Android lock screen bug lets Gemini send SMS without PIN; Google confirms fix is coming

As per the tipster Mystic Leaks, the Pixel 11a may finally get the same next-generation Tensor chip as the flagship Pixel 11 lineup. Leaks also suggest that there’s could be a new modem in the works. Tipster Mystic Leaks claims the Pixel 11a, internally called “Formosan,” will run on Google’s upcoming Tensor G6 processor. Also Read: Google AI Mode introduces more connected apps: YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart

The bigger change, though, could be the modem. The phone is tipped to use the MediaTek M90 modem, replacing the older Samsung Exynos-based modem used with previous Tensor chips. If that actually happens, users could see better network reception and improved battery efficiency during everyday use. Apart from that, the phone is expected to pack 8GB RAM along with Google’s Titan M3 security chip. Also Read: Google Search adds free AI image generation in AI Overviews

Google Pixel 11a display leaks

Looks like Google isn’t changing the screen size. The Pixel 11a is once again expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with an adaptive 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate.

What may change is the brightness. The leaked specifications point to 2,250 nits HDR brightness and 3,350 nits peak brightness, which would be a noticeable jump over the previous model. The leak also mentions a new selfie camera sensor, internally known as “Dokkaebi.” Google hasn’t shared anything about the rear cameras yet.

Google Pixel 11a battery leaks

The leaked battery capacity stands at 4,870mAh, which is slightly lower than the Pixel 10a on paper. But that may not necessarily mean worse battery life. A newer Tensor G6 chip is expected to be more power efficient, so the overall battery backup could remain similar. As for colours, the Pixel 11a is tipped to arrive in Obsidian, Olive, Frost and Fog.

Google Pixel 11a: There’s more!

Not just that, the leaks also claim Google is improving Face Unlock on the upcoming Pixel 11 series. The updated system is said to be faster and work better in low-light conditions. Beyond the Google Pixel 11a, the rumours also suggest that the Pixel 12a has reportedly entered early development and carries the internal codename “Marmoset.” However, nothing is confirmed yet as all the details are based on leaks and rumours.

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What all we know is that the Pixel 11 series will unveil during the Made by Google event next month, while you will have to wait until next month for the Pixel 11a.