Google may bring AirDrop-like Tap To Share feature with Android 17

iPhone users must have flaunted their AirDrop feature in front of you, if you are using an Android. I have been in that state too! But it seems like Google is finally making it simple for you to share the files quickly. As per a report by Android Authority, the tech giant is reportedly working on a new feature called “Tap to Share.” Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series could get AirDrop support soon

How will it work? It will let you transfer files just by bringing two phones close together, just like the iPhone’s AirDrop. The report further mentioned that the feature is built on top of Quick Share. It has been spotted in early builds of Android 17 and Samsung’s One UI 9. While it’s still under development, the idea is simple, reduce the steps involved in sending files. Also Read: Google shifts focus to Android 17 Beta after final Android 16 update: ALL details

How ‘Tap to Share’ could work

Right now, sharing files via Quick Share requires a few steps. First, you have to select files, then choose the device, and then confirm transfers – it is a long hectic process. With this new feature, that process may become more direct. Also Read: Google is finally bringing AirDrop-Quick Share support to more Android phones

Reports suggest that users could just tap or bring devices close, and the transfer will start automatically. The system may use NFC to detect nearby devices, while the actual file transfer happens in the background using wireless connectivity. In short, it’s simply planning to match the simplicity of AirDrop, but for Android devices.

Tap to Share footprints

Although early versions were seen in Samsung’s One UI builds, the feature is expected to be part of Android’s core system. That means it could roll out across multiple brands, not just Galaxy phones. There are also signs that Google and Samsung are working closely on this. If that happens, the experience could stay consistent across devices instead of being limited to specific brands.

This isn’t the first change to Quick Share. Over the past few months, Google has been improving cross-device sharing, including better compatibility with non-Android devices. The new “Tap to Share” feature seems like the next step, making file transfers faster and removing unnecessary steps. Earlier, the feature reportedly started as a contact-sharing tool, similar to Apple’s NameDrop. Now, it looks like it’s evolving into a full file-sharing system.

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If this feature rolls out widely, it could solve one of Android’s long-standing issues, inconsistent file sharing across devices. However, “Tap to Share” is still in development, so there’s no confirmed release timeline yet.